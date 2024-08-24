Improvement Work Starts At Southend's Cliffs Pavilion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Construction work has started this week on the extension, renovation, and improvement of Southend-on-Sea's iconic seafront venue, the Cliffs Pavilion. The venue will remain open throughout the works which are expected to be completed in 2025.



Upgrades to the Cliffs Pavilion will help secure the long-term future of the much-loved venue, which is owned by Southend-on-Sea City Council and operated by Trafalgar Theatres (the theatre division of Trafalgar Entertainment) and will ensure the Cliffs Pavilion's position as one of the top ten regional theatres in the country.



Rochford-based Auburn Group Limited will carry out the highly anticipated building project, which will see a major upgrade of the restaurant, a new entrance and lobby to improve the customer experience, upgraded ventilation, a new outdoor piazza and several other improvements to the bars, toilets, lifts, and other areas.

Over £8m is set to be invested into the theatre, with £5.5m of the project funded by the UK Government (as announced in 2021), with additional investment from Southend-on-Sea City Council and Trafalgar Entertainment.



Theatre Director, Nick Parr, said: “We're delighted that the Cliffs Pavilion renovation is underway, and we welcome Auburn Group Limited on board as our new construction partner. However, it is business as usual, and we'd like to remind customers that the Cliffs will remain open throughout the construction period.

“Customers will be kept up to date about all the latest developments, and our brilliant staff will be on hand to help people with any enquiries during their visit. We'll also have temporary signage in place during the build, to provide information and guidance to visitors. We're excited about the venue's future and can't wait for residents to see the finished venue later next year!”



Auburn Group's Construction Director, Mike O'Dell said: “Anyone in Essex will know how iconic The Cliffs Pavilion is as a seafront architectural landmark defining Southend-on-Sea.



“Working on such a prominent building feels like a monumental moment in Auburn Group's growth and evolution. We are beyond excited to start works this week, delivering a comprehensive refurbishment and extension that will enhance this beloved venue for future generations.



“Our team is committed to ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing performances and events throughout the construction period. We look forward to collaborating closely with the venue management and local community to bring this visionary project to life.”

Auburn Group's Commercial Director, Matt Bond, added: "For the Cliffs Pavilion project, we're prioritising a local supply chain, partnering with numerous Essex-based suppliers and subcontractors. This approach not only supports our regional economy but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability by reducing transport-related emissions. We're excited to demonstrate how large-scale renovations can deliver both environmental and community benefits.”

Cllr Matt Dent, cabinet member for culture, tourism and business, said: “The Cliffs Pavilion is a much-loved and respected venue across this region, and this project will give it a great boost. I am really pleased to see the work starting, and that the theatre can remain open during the work.

“I welcome the news that a local south Essex company are carrying out the works and cannot wait to see works progress and the final product next year.”

The Cliffs Pavilion and The Palace Theatre are both council-owned assets and more than 500,000 people enjoy shows at the venues. The last major renovation to the Cliffs Pavilion was completed in 1992 when the balcony was installed.

Photo credit: Kim Tobin

About Auburn Group

Auburn Group is a leading construction company based in Rochford, Essex, specialising in sustainable construction and development projects.

The company has a strong track record in sustainable construction, with notable experience in education and entertainment projects. Its local base in Essex brings valuable regional knowledge to the Cliffs Pavilion project.

Auburn Group places social value at the heart of its operations, making it a core part of the company's ethos. Auburn Group are committed to providing high-quality service while also contributing positively to the community

About Trafalgar Entertainment

Co-founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is a premium international live entertainment business focussed on new productions, venue ownership, Performing Arts education, theatre ticketing, the distribution of live-streaming innovative content and the provision of great theatres where people can come together to share in the experience of live entertainment. Trafalgar Entertainment is home to Trafalgar Theatres (including Trafalgar Theatre and Olympia Theatre in London, Theatre Royal Sydney, and 13 UK regional venues), The Chiswick Cinema, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Trafalgar Releasing (distributors of specialised content to over 13,000 cinemas, television and other broadcast platforms in more than 132 countries worldwide, with content ranging from Taylor Swift to Royal Opera House), Trafalgar Tickets, Stagecoach Performing Arts (the UK market leader in extra-curricular Performing Arts tuition with over 2,000 schools and classes and 62,000 students in the UK and worldwide), Drama Kids (the children's extra-curricular drama specialists providing education in 36 countries, with over 100,000 students), London Theatre Direct (one of the UK's leading ticket retailers and distributors), Stagedoor (London's leading theatre app), Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Imagine Theatre (one of the UK's biggest pantomime and family entertainment providers). In 2024, Trafalgar Entertainment was officially named as one of Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times in the FT1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies Special Report.

Comments