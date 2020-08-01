Hundred Acre Productions With Dan & Laura Curtis Support Graduating Students in SHOWCASE

Hundred Acre Productions will present 'Showcase' a series of online concerts with the music of Dan & Laura Curtis.

The 'Showcase' series has been designed to support recent Performing Arts Graduates who have had their final months of training interrupt due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The 'Showcase' will feature with incredible music of Dan & Laura Curtis.

The series will air on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook Page with the first concert airing on Sunday 2nd August at 7pm; Starring - Georgia Lennon, Michaela Fenech, Alisha Perkins, Ellie Stevens, Megan Mackenzie, Nathan Shaw, Lauren Yorsten, Dan Callaghan, Jack Giblen & Chase Winnicky.

"We are super excited for our first online 'Showcase'. We can only image how difficult it has been for recent graduates having their training interrupted due to the pandemic. The 'Showcase' has been design for the starring cast members to invite friends and family along who may have missed out on watching an end of your performance and for industry professionals to watch along in the hope of securing future work. It is a true honour to work with the incredible Dan & Laura Curtis and we couldn't be more grateful for their support in this venture and support to the graduating students" - Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson (Artistic Directors Hundred Acre Productions)

