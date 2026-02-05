Hofesh Shechter OBE Awarded Chevalier Des Arts Et Des Lettres By The French Ministry Of Culture

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hofesh Shechter Company has announced that world-renowned choreographer and composer Hofesh Shechter OBE has been appointed to the rank of Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

This prestigious distinction was presented by Her Excellency Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne, the French Ambassador to the United Kingdom. The honour recognises Shechter's significant contribution to the arts and his enduring influence on the cultural landscape in France and internationally.

Her Excellency Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne said on awarding the honour to Shechter: “You are one of the most outstanding, influential choreographers of your generation, a visionary artist whose creativity has left a deep impression on the contemporary dance landscape.”

Hofesh Shechter said on receiving the honour: “I am deeply moved and honoured to receive this award from the French Ministry of Culture. France has played a pivotal role in my artistic journey, from my early studies in Paris to some incredible collaborations, in particular the fruitful and powerful relationship with Théâtre de la Ville, and more recently my co-directorship of L'Agora – Cité Internationale de la Danse in Montpellier. Dance is the love and mission of my life, and for it to be recognised in a way that shows its social impact means the world to me. I feel incredibly grateful for the trust and support I have received from French artists, our partners and audiences over the years.”

Colette Hansford, Executive Producer of Hofesh Shechter Company, commented: “This honour is a wonderful acknowledgement of Hofesh's unique vision and his tireless commitment at the cutting edge of contemporary dance. His choreography, music composition and film work resonate with a raw, visceral energy that has captivated French audiences for nearly two decades. We are thrilled to see his impact celebrated at such a high level.”

Shechter has enjoyed a particularly close relationship with France throughout his career. His many works have toured the country including most recently the company's international hit Theatre of Dreams which had its world premiere at the Théâtre de la Ville, Paris in 2024 before a UK Premiere at Sadler's Wells, London and which continues to tour internationally. His work also includes creations for other major dance companies including his latest full-length work, Red Carpet, created specifically for the Paris Opera Ballet at the Palais Garnier in 2025 - the first time the choreographer has devised an entire evening for a company other than his own.

From the early support of Théâtre de la Ville to his recent cinematic collaboration with director Cédric Klapisch on the hit film En corps, which received nine César Award nominations and in which his choreography played a central role, France has been a cornerstone of Shechter's career. His company, based in London, also plays a key role in exporting productions and importing talent of the highest quality, energising and strengthening Franco-British cultural ties, supporting innovation, and building invaluable partnerships with and investment from its network of co-commissioning and funding partners and presenting venues in the UK and France.

Hofesh was recently appointed Co-director of L'Agora – Cité Internationale de la Danse, Montpellier alongside Jann Gallois, Dominique Hervieu and Pierre Martinez. This leadership position in one of France's most important international dance centres underscores his long-term commitment to the French artistic landscape and his dedication to fostering the next generation of international dance talent. He is also an Associate Artist of Sadler's Wells and Artist-in-Residence of Gauthier Dance (2021-2026).

Established in 1957, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres is awarded to individuals who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the cultural sphere or by the influence they have exerted on the reputation of the arts in France and throughout the world. Shechter joins an illustrious list of previous recipients, including Rudolf Nureyev, William Forsythe, and Cate Blanchett.

ABOUT HOFESH SHECHTER

Choreographer and composer Hofesh Shechter OBE is Artistic Director of UK-based Hofesh Shechter Company, Co-director of the L'Agora - Cité internationale de la Danse, Montpellier, Associate Artist of Sadler's Wells and Artist-in-Residence of Gauthier Dance (2021-2026).

Hofesh Shechter's repertoire for his company includes Uprising (2006), In your rooms (2007), The Art of Not Looking Back (2009), Political Mother (2010), Political Mother: The Choreographer's Cut (2011), Sun (2013), barbarians (2015), Grand Finale (2017), SHOW (2018), POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED (2020) Double Murder (2021), Contemporary Dance 2.0 (2022), From England with Love (2024) and Theatre of Dreams (2024).

Shechter has choreographed for theatre, television and opera, notably at the Metropolitan Opera (New York) for Nico Mulhy's Two Boys, on Broadway for Bartlett Sher's Fiddler on the Roof, at the Royal Court for Motortown and The Arsonists, at the National Theatre for Saint Joan and for the Channel 4 series Skins. He has co-directed with John Fulljames on Gluck's Orphée et Eurydice (Royal Opera House and La Scala), LIGHT: Bach dances (Royal Danish Opera and Philharmonie de Paris) and Oedipus, an Old Vic Production in association with Hofesh Shechter Company. His works have been staged by leading UK and international dance companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre (USA), Martha Graham Dance Company (USA), Candoco Dance Company (UK), Nederlands Dans Theater 1 (NL), Paris Opera Ballet (FR), Royal Ballet (UK) and Royal Ballet Flanders (BE).

Shechter has directed three award-winning short dance films: Clowns, broadcast by the BBC, POLITICAL MOTHER: The Final Cut and Return. In addition to these, he and his company collaborated with French filmmaker Cédric Klapisch on the feature En corps. The film was released in 2022 alongside a soundtrack composed by Shechter.

He has received many prizes including the British Theatre Institute's Award for Excellence in International Dance (2011), a Tony Nomination for his work on Fiddler on the Roof (2016), nominations for an Olivier Awards for Best New Dance Production for Grand Finale (2018) and Theatre of Dreams (2025) with Best Theatre Choreographer for Oedipus (2025) and Best Dance Film at Festival de Cannes (2023). In 2018, he was also awarded an honorary OBE for Services to Dance.

HOFESH SHECHTER COMPANY

Founded in 2008, London-based Hofesh Shechter Company is a boundary-breaking dance company that produces award-winning work created by Artistic Director Hofesh Shechter OBE, with, at its core, an extraordinary company of internationally diverse dancers.

In all our work, we strive to move ourselves, and our audiences, beyond reason.

The company collaborates on exceptional, world-leading, multi-disciplinary stage and film projects and is renowned for its touring productions across the UK and globally, including Political Mother (2010); Grand Finale (2017); LIGHT: Bach dances (2021) winner of the FEDORA – VAN CLEEF & ARPELS Prize for Ballet 2020, produced in collaboration with Royal Danish Opera; Theatre of Dreams (2024) and those by Shechter II (its company for young, emerging artists).

Central to its belief that dance can bring about meaningful change is Shechter Moves, the company's learning, engagement and development programme. Primarily aimed at young people age 14+, this programme shapes opportunities for everyone to experience the life-enhancing potential of their creativity.

Hofesh Shechter Company is Associate Company of the Brighton Dome, a registered charity, is supported with public funding through Arts Council England and benefits from the support of BNP Paribas Foundation for the development of its projects.