HORIZONS VOL #2 Comes to Crazy Coqs This Month

HORIZONS VOL #2, a new concert series dedicated to the future of musical theatre, will be performed at Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zedel on Monday 27 January. Bringing audiences the best new songs from up-and-coming songwriters in a concert curated especially for fans of musicals, this celebration of new musical theatre writing will reunite the team from last year's successful VOL #1 concert.

HORIZONS VOL #2 includes work from composers Pippa Cleary (My Sons a Queer (But What Can You Do?), The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾), Elliot Clay (MILLENNIALS, The Other Palace), Jaime Lozano (Present Perfect: A Musical in Broken English, A Never Ending Line) and Jordan Li-Smith (The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair).

On stage for HORIZONS VOL#2 are West End performers Anna Unwin (Aspects of Love, I Should Be So Lucky), Pablo Gomez Jones (Starlight Express, Les Misérables, To Wong Foo The Musical), Shaylyn Gibson (So Long Marianne, Lucia di Lammermoor, Next Door's Baby), and Thomas Currie (Basically Nocturnal) as well as Musical Director Cerys McKenna (Titaníque, Ride, Your Lie In April, Standing At The Sky's Edge) and host Kristie Winsen (UPLIFT Musical Theatre).

HORIZONS VOL#2 is co-produced by Kristie Winsen (The Good Room Production Company) and Maria Guevara (33 Productores) and Associate Producer Charis Winter.

With the swathe of musicals such as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Why Am I So Single?, there is evident appetite to spotlight and celebrate new writing in the industry. HORIZONS curates an anthology of up-and-coming musical theatre from talent across the industry to bring audiences the next hit songs and cement the importance of original songwriting.

Contributing composer Elliot Clay says “I'm so looking forward to being featured in HORIZONS and sharing a selection of my songs from shows new and new-ish! It's always so valuable for writers to see their work performed live and I think it's equally as valuable for audiences to engage with new work at an earlier stage in the development process. My first show MILLENNIALS began as such with a small fan base who have since followed the journey from intimate concerts through to productions in London and Barcelona! The whole HORIZONS team are fervent champions of new writing so it's set to be a fantastic night.”

Host and Co-founder Kristie Winsen says "Before I became involved in musical theatre in London I worked in marketing and, like so many others, spent my working days in an office and my weekends enjoying shows on the West End. At the time, I wasn't aware of the vibrant ecosystem of new musicals being created on a smaller scale—full of fresh ideas and exciting songs. Discovering this world of new musicals was transformative; I was both inspired by and eager to engage with the innovation and artistry happening beyond the mainstream. As the co-founder and host of HORIZONS, my goal is to connect fans of musical theatre with the extraordinary songs being written by emerging composers and lyricists. It's a joy to create a space where the future of the art form can be celebrated and shared.”

Musical Director Cerys McKenna says “I am really excited to be part of HORIZONS concerts because sharing new musical writing is very important. I love that we are able to showcase music that is different to what is out there right now. It's an interesting opportunity to explore songs out of the context of their shows, as well as feature music that doesn't always follow mainstream musical theatre writing.”

