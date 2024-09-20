Go Live Theatre Projects Reveal First Recipent Of The Go Live Theatre Scholarship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a first-time collaboration, London Theatre Education Charity, Go Live Theatre Projects and have teamed up with North London Drama School, Platinum Academy of Performing Arts to offer one young person the opportunity of a three-year scholarship, worth over £20,000.

Go Live Theatre Projects has announced Magdalene Sesay has been awarded the Go Live Theatre Scholarship, with their training beginning at Platinum Academy of Performing Arts this week. This is a brand-new scholarship offered to help those who may experience barriers in gaining access to further education in the performing arts.

Magdalene Sesay said today, “Go Live was introduced to me by a friend and I found that it's an organisation that makes theatre accessible for young people, which I think is amazing. The scholarship came at a beautiful time. I was working a corporate job and felt restless. Everything that had come beforehand almost prepared me to be where I am today. I am very grateful. I wouldn't have been able to afford training without this scholarship. I probably still would have been in my corporate job. Opening doors to something like this, for me, has quite literally made my dreams come true.”

Platinum Academy of Performing Arts Course Director and Ambassador of Go Live Theatre Projects, Philp Joel said today, “At Platinum Academy we are thrilled to be able to offer Magdalene the Go Live Scholarship. From their energetic, passionate audition to now training full time with us, we are excited to see their journey progress throughout the course and excited to see Magdalene’s future destinations heading into the industry. Platinum Academy are honoured to be working alongside Go Live.”

Go Live Theatre Projects also offers young people the chance to join The Go Live Club an independent theatregoing scheme for young people aged 15-24, aimed at offering reduced price tickets to those who may benefit from it. Young people can sign up to the club for free and receive ticket deals and offers from £5. West End star and Go Live Ambassador,Georgina Onuorah (Kiss Me Kate, Oklahoma, The Wizard of Oz) was a member of the programme as a teenager.

Georgina Onuorah said, “I’m from Luton and so the trip up to London to see shows was a really big deal, really expensive, so I was always trawling the internet to find companies I could see shows with and then I found Go Live. It was amazing and really important to begin my career”.

