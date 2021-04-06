Full Cast and Titles Announced For OUTSIDE – the Second Installment of INSIDE/OUTSIDE

Following the success of Inside, streamed last month and watched by audiences around the world, Orange Tree Theatre today announces the full cast and titles for Outside - the second instalment of Inside/Outside, a collection of world premiere short plays by emerging and established writers. Georgia Green directs Zainab Hasan (Asha) and Ashna Rabheru (Bettina) in Two Billion Beats by Sonali Bhattacharyya, Temi Wilkey (Lou) in The Kiss by Zoe Cooper, and Fiston Barek (Kasujja) and Robinah Kironde (Rita) in Prodigal by Kalungi Ssebandeke. The trio of short plays will be performed and livestreamed from the Orange Tree Theatre's auditorium from 15-17 April.

Outside presents three stories of finding connection in the darkness and coming together after so long apart.

The designer is Camilla Clarke, lighting designer Rajiv Pattani and Sound Designer & Composer Max Pappenheim. and Casting by Sarah Murray.

The Inside/Outside series is curated by OT Literary Associate Guy Jones. Inside/Outside is part of OT On Screen, the Orange Tree Theatre's digital project launched in January 2020 with Maya Arad Yasur's play Amsterdam, watched by over 25,000 people worldwide. The productions, filmed in collaboration with The Umbrella Rooms, mark the company's first live-streamed project, and the first live performances at the Orange Tree Theatre since lockdown began on 16 March 2020.

The six world premiere plays are available now as a collection published by Nick Hern Books. Bookers for the livestream will receive an exclusive half-price offer on the published collection.

All rehearsals and filming will be conducted in a Covid secure environment in line with current government guidelines.

Box Office: 020 8940 3633 or orangetreetheatre.co.uk