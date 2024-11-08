Full Cast Set For MADDIE MOATE'S VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS at the Apollo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As her hit 2023 book A Very Curious Christmas is published in paperback, children's TV presenter Maddie Moate has announced that Kira MacCarter and Zain Abrahams will join her in MADDIE MOATE'S VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS alongside the previously announced CBeebies' star Jennie Dale, who will be appearing virtually as ‘Mrs Claus'.

‘Maddie Moate's Very Curious Christmas', created and written by Maddie Moate, is a brand-new festive stage show that takes audiences on an adventure in Santa's workshop, playing at the Apollo Theatre from Friday 6 December to Saturday 4 January, with a press performance on Sunday 8 December at 3.30pm.

This seasonal adventure dives into the science of winter, uncovers the mysteries behind our festive traditions, and answers some of your most curious Christmas questions. Where does snow come from? How do crackers go BANG? And why do Brussels sprouts make you fart?!

Packed with interactive fun and brimming with festive cheer, Maddie's live science show promises to be an unforgettable and informative holiday treat for the whole family.

Maddie Moate is a BAFTA-winning children's TV presenter and YouTube filmmaker renowned for her passion for science, wildlife, and travel. She hosted the BAFTA-nominated CBeebies TV series Maddie's Do You Know?, CBBC's Show Me the Honey, Springwatch's Wildlife Academy on BBC iPlayer, and Magnolia Network's Make Yourself At Home on Discovery Plus.

Joining Maddie on stage and making her West End debut is Kira MacCarter as ‘Tinker'. Kira trained at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance graduating with a First Class Honours in Musical Theatre. Her credits include Lead Vocalist in The Summer Show (Westcliffe Theatre), Ursula in The Little Mermaid UAE Tour (S4K), Poppy Sunshine in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan: A Pantomime Sequel (The Alban Arena), Donna Marsala in Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Wonderville Haymarket and ArcelorMittal Orbit), Elizabeth in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan (The Hawth Theatre), Ensemble in Dr Zhivago: UK Concert Premiere (Cadogan Hall) and Jill in Mother Goose, where she was nominated for ‘Best Principal Girl' by the UK Pantomime Association (The Octagon Theatre).

Also making his West End debut and completing the cast is Zain Abrahams as ‘Goggles'. Zain grew up in Greater Manchester before moving to Nottingham to train at The Midland Academy of Dance and Drama. His theatre credits include Gibbon in Awful Auntie (UK and Ireland tour),PC World in Aladdin (The Marlowe, Cantebury), Raj in Demon Dentist (UK and Ireland tour), Mr Rabbit/Alfred in Wind in the Willows (The Taunton Brewhouse), Smee in Peter Pan (theatre by QE2 Dubai), Roblet in The Night Flight a new musical (St Andrews, Oxford) Friar Tuck in Robin Hood (Italian and Sicilian tour).

Maddie Moate said, “I'm having so much fun creating a brand-new kind of show that combines my love for science and the magic of theatre. 'Maddie's Very Curious Christmas' isn't just a collection of exciting science experiments—it's a heartwarming story full of quirky characters, musical moments, and even a touch of magic! With plenty of audience participation, it's a unique experience, and I can't wait to see how audiences respond!”

“If you've followed me for a while then you might recognise Kira from my panto photos last year. We met in 2023 doing Peter Pan in St. Alban's and I'm so excited to be working with her again!”

Maddie is one of the few presenters in the world making fun, educational YouTube videos for kids and families. She has spent the past decade producing curiosity-fuelled science content for her YouTube channel which was awarded "Best Kids Channel" by Kidscreen in 2022 and has amassed more than 80 million views. In addition to her own channel, Maddie has fronted online video series for BBC Earth, English Heritage, Fully Charged, and LEGO.

Beyond digital content and television, Maddie brings science to the stage, writing, producing, and hosting shows for her audiences. In the summer 2021, she debuted her show, The Wonder Games, during a London residency at The London Wonderground, and later took it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's Underbelly stage in 2022. In 2023, Maddie performed at Shakespeare's Globe in a CBeebies adaptation of Twelfth Night. She has also been a regular in the popular CBeebies Christmas Show since 2017, and recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the CBeebies Prom for the third time in 2024.

Maddie is also an accomplished author. In 2021, she published her first nonfiction children's book, Stuff: Eco Stories of Everyday Things, with Puffin Books. Her second book with Puffin, A Very Curious Christmas, hit the shelves in hardback in autumn 2023, and is now available in paperback.

Additionally, Maddie is a patron of the Youth STEM Awards (YSA) scheme and an ambassador for The Wildlife Trust and Eureka: The National Children's Museum. Her work continues to inspire curiosity and a love for science in children and families worldwide.

Jennie Dale – who has many stage and screen credits to her name - is best known for playing Captain Captain in the hit CBeebies TV Series, Swashbuckle and for presenting her own show Jennie's Fitness in 5 for CBBC. She has also starred on the CBeebies channel as Moon in ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet, Jiffy the Big Boss Elf in Christmas in Storyland, the Witch in Hansel and Gretel, Mrs Fitzwarren in CBeebies Dick Whittington and last year, The Sherriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood. She will next be seen in CBeebies Beauty & The Beast which will be distributed in cinemas across the UK and on the BBC at Christmas.

