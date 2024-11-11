Full Cast Set For Howard Brenton's CHURCHILL IN MOSCOW at Orange Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orange Tree Theatre has announced full casting for the world première of Churchill in Moscow by Howard Brenton directed by OT Artistic Director Tom Littler. Joining the previously announced Roger Allam as Winston Churchill are Alan Cox as Archie Clerk Kerr, Julius D'Silva as Vyacheslav Molotov, Peter Forbes as Joseph Stalin, Tamara Greatrex as Svetlana Stalin, Jo Herbert as Sally Powell and Elisabeth Snegir as Olga Dovzhenko.

Churchill in Moscow, which reunites Brenton and Littler for their sixth collaboration, opens on 11 February 2025, with previews from 3 February, and runs until 8 March. They previously worked together on Cancelling Socrates, The Blinding Light and Brenton's adaptations of Strindberg's Dances of Death, Miss Julie and Creditors. This new historical thriller explores the meetings between Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin at the Kremlin in 1942.

Tom Littler said today, "I'm delighted to be working with an inspiring company of actors to join Roger Allam in Howard Brenton's new play – Churchill in Moscow. Tamara Greatrex is the latest actor to make her professional theatre debut at the Orange Tree. Many of this cast have appeared in Howard's work before, and they share my excitement about this project: it is an exciting, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining insight into a resonant historical episode."

