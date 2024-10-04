EIN HELDENLEBEN: CAI LUN Comes to LSO St Luke's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical production from director Chen Xinyi combines drama, the stylized performances of Peking Opera, and a live performance of Richard Strauss' symphonic poem, Ein Heldenleben, to explore the triumphs and turmoil of the historic Chinese inventor of paper.

Cai Lun, a eunuch court official in the Eastern Han dynasty, is credited with inventing paper in 105 AD. On Thursday, October 17, Ein Heldenleben: Cai Lun recalls the triumphs and tragedies of this iconic historical figure through a Peking Opera style performance grounded in a live performance of Richard Strauss' symphonic poem Ein Heldenleben (A Hero's Life) by Fidelio Orchestra & Raffaello Morales.

The production continues Chinese director Chen Xinyi's 20 year arc developing the new theatrical form, "symphony poetry drama." In the form, a symphony becomes an integral part of the storytelling with the rise and fall of musical movements and emotional expression driving the plot forward and shaping the inner world of the characters. In this case Ein Heldenleben (A Hero's Life) structures the narrative of Cai Lun's life in all its emotional and moral complexities.

Actors, including Guan Dongtian and Chen Lincang, both heirs of Peking Opera legends, perform in traditional Chinese costume and makeup. The production reflects the ancient Chinese concept of "比兴" (analogy and metaphor) to explore Cai Lun's triumphs and struggles, guiding the audience through both the historical grandeur and personal turmoil of one of China's most iconic figures.

Cai Lun was a eunuch who served at the imperial palace and was named chief eunuch under the emperor Hedi of the Han dynasty. He created a recipe for paper using tree bark and hemp rather than a material made from silk and cloth, which was too expensive for widespread use. His resulting sheets were better to write on, less expensive and easier to produce. His invention ultimately sparked the worldwide manufacturing of paper.

The production premiered in 2020 in Shanghai, followed by a tour in cities including Nanjing and Hangzhou. It is presented by Chen Xinyi Art centre and co-presented with China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF) / The Great World.

Often referred to as China's "Queen of Theatre," director and playwritght Chen Xinyi has shapied the landscape of Chinese drama through at extensive body of over 150 productions. She directed the National Centre for the Performing Arts' first opera, Turandot. She created the first all-female production of Othello in Chinese drama, and the production won the top prize at the China Shakespeare Drama Festival. Chen has been an honorary professor at the Central Academy of Drama, guest professor at Shanghai Theatre Academy, and has served as an artistic consultant for the Shanghai Film Group Actors Troupe. She has an honorary membership in the International Stage Art Network (ISTAN).

The Fidelio Orchestra acts as a springboard for excellent young musicians beginning their careers as professional players. The group approaches orchestral music both as an art form and as a channel for greater connection within society.

