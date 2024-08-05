Drama Kids Celebrates 30 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drama Kids, the provider of innovative drama classes for children and a division of the Trafalgar Entertainment Group, has announced its milestone celebration of 30 years of empowering young minds across the United Kingdom.

Since its establishment in the UK in 1994, Drama Kids has been dedicated to encouraging creativity, confidence, and communication skills in thousands of students nationwide.

​

From its humble beginnings in Perth, Australia, to becoming a leading force in children's drama education, Drama Kids has continuously strived to provide a nurturing environment where children can explore their imaginations, build self-esteem, and develop essential life skills through the power of drama.

​

To commemorate this significant achievement, Drama Kids will be hosting a series of celebratory events throughout the year, spanning across various locations in the UK. These events will showcase the incredible talent and achievements of our students over the past three decades while highlighting the positive impact of drama education on young lives.

​

"We are incredibly proud to mark this remarkable milestone of 30 years of Drama Kids in the UK," said Becky Goodfield, Chief Operations Officer of Drama Kids. "Since our inception, we have been committed to providing children with a platform to discover their unique voices, express themselves creatively, and grow into confident individuals. This anniversary is for everyone to celebrate, whether parent, student, teacher or Principal."

​

Throughout the anniversary year, Drama Kids will continue to uphold its mission of nurturing the next generation of confident, articulate, and empathetic individuals through its dynamic drama classes.

​

As part of the celebration, Drama Kids will also be launching exciting initiatives aimed at further enriching the experiences of its students and expanding its reach within local communities.

​

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the students, parents, educators, and supporters who have been a part of our journey over the past three decades. Your unwavering commitment and enthusiasm have been instrumental in shaping Drama Kids into the thriving education programme it is today. As we embark on the next chapter of our story, we look forward to continuing our legacy of empowering young minds and making a positive impact on generations to come."

​

For more information about Drama Kids and its 30th-anniversary celebrations, please visit www.dramakids.co.uk or contact marketing@dramakids.co.uk.

Comments