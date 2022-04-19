DOM JUAN Comes to The Vaults, Waterloo in May

'Dom Juan' by Molière is a light, dangerous, charming and addictive cocktail, that follows the last day of the legendary playboy's life set against a backdrop of a decaying Venice Carnival.

Charming, egocentric, philanderer, recently wed, Dom Juan is about to commit another adultery against his new wife and sets out in pursuit of his next amorous conquest accompanied by his servant, Sganarelle. Don Juan is remorseless, unrepentant and has a voracious libido. Sganarelle is clever, pious but ambitious and challenges his master's libertine views as the pair engage in a deep and yet hilarious philosophical debate.

This production is a feast for the senses where theatre, comedy, lust, music, luxury, masks and the labyrinth of dreams and desires all mingle and mix deliciously.

Staged in The Vaults near Waterloo Station to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Molière's birth,

'Dom Juan' is a revival of a critically acclaimed 2018 production at Hoxton Hall.

It will be staged alternately in English and French.

Cast:

Alexis Danan, Fanny Dulin, David Furlong, Dimitri Jeannest, Signe Preston and Nathan Ricard

Creative team:

Directed by Anastasia Revi

Set Design Maira Vazeou

Costume Design Valentina Sanna (Offie nominated for the 2018 production)

Co-produced by Theatre Lab Company and Exchange Theatre

The legendary playboy's notorious exploits have captured the imaginations of playwrights, poets and composers for stage, opera and screen. Lord Byron, Mozart ('Don Giovanni'), Patrick Marber ('Don Juan in Soho') and Johnny Depp ('Don Juan de Marcos') amongst others have all been inspired by the tale.

Exchange Theatre is an international company established in 2006 in London. Since its creation,

unknown or rare French-speaking plays have been imported, translated and produced by the

company. Exchange Theatre's previous critically acclaimed Molière works include 'Doctor in Spite of Himself' (Offie-nominated Best Director) and 'Misanthrope' (Offie nominnated Best Production).

Theatre Lab Company, founded by Greek artists, is a London based international theatre company. TLC is renowned for striking visual storytelling on contemporary and classical texts of the international repertoire.. Anastasia Revi, Artistic Director of Theatre Lab Company, has received the prestigious Best Director Award for her production 'Macbeth' at The National Theatre of Northern Greece (2016), as well as the 'Exaliptron' Award for Theatre, Greece (2016), and has been nominated at the Greek International Women Awards (2017).

Performances run Wednesday 11 - Sunday 29 May, 2022.

Tickets: General Admission £20

Concession £16 Prices exclude booking fees

Groups of 10+ from £15

contact enquiries@thevaults.london to book

Box office: www.thevaults.london/dom-juan