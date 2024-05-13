Graham McKnight Appointed as New Theatre Director For Crewe Lyceum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crewe's Lyceum Theatre - part of the international live entertainment business, Trafalgar Entertainment - has announced the appointment of Graham McKnight to the position of Theatre Director.

Graham joins the Lyceum from J&C Joel where, as Head of UK projects, he worked across several theatre improvement projects and redesigns. Graham has previously worked in senior management roles for a number of theatre organisations, including ATG Entertainment in the Liverpool Empire, Manchester Palace & Opera House and also in production roles for National Theatre Productions amongst others.

As the Theatre Director, Graham will continue to build on the Theatre's diverse programme of events and wider engagement in the local community, further establishing the Lyceum as a cultural hub for the area.

Continuing to work closely with the local authorities and event partners, the Lyceum's focus will be to bring top class entertainment to the region and to expand the cultural offering available to audiences. Engagement with new and existing audiences will be pivotal to ensuring the Theatre's programme is relevant to the local community and that the Lyceum remains the venue of choice for live entertainment in and around Crewe.

Graham said: “I'm thrilled to be joining Trafalgar Theatres at such an exciting time, especially with an amazing theatre such as the Lyceum. I feel very lucky to have such an experienced and dedicated team here in Crewe, and I'm very much looking forward to working with our teams and wider community to give the Crewe audiences the live experiences they want to see. Being from Cheshire myself, I am very excited to be able to bring great productions to the region with the fantastic team at Trafalgar Theatres.”

Graham succeeds Rhys Hopkin in the role, with Rhys taking up the position of Regional Director for Trafalgar Theatres, after spending two years in Crewe.

Rhys said: “ I'm delighted to welcome Graham to the Lyceum as the new Theatre Director, and look forward to seeing what can be achieved during this exciting new phase for the Lyceum. I wish him every success in his new role, and while I will miss the venue and the staff, I'm happy that I'll still be able to be involved as I pass on the responsibility for one of Cheshire's most valued cultural assets.”

The Lyceum Theatre became part of Trafalgar Entertainment in 2021. Co-founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is a premium international live entertainment business focussed on new productions, the distribution of live-streaming innovative content and the provision of amazing spaces where people can come together to share in the experience of live entertainment.

Trafalgar Entertainment's regional UK venues include the New Theatre, Cardiff, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend; G Live, Guildford; Orchard Theatre & Orchard West, Dartford; The Churchill Theatre, Bromley; the Swan, High Wycombe; the Lyceum Theatre, Crewe; Fareham Live, Fareham; the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow; the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon; the Beck Theatre, Hayes; the Palace Theatre, Westcliff; and the Arts Centre, Swindon.

