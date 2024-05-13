Master of King's Music and Sir Simon Rattle Launch UK'S First Crowd-Funding Scheme to Support Composers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Patron, a new way of supporting UK composers which allows members of the public to connect directly with them and support their work, has been launched on 13 May 2024.

The new scheme reimagines patronage for the 21st century and makes it accessible to any music lover. With a one-off or regular monthly donation, anyone can support new music and composers.

The music industry is experiencing difficult times. Low streaming fees, public funding cuts, and the pandemic have dealt a blow to the creation of new music. Composers have fewer opportunities to take risks and innovate, and their creative freedom suffers. According to recent statistics, a staggering 53% of composers earn less than £10,000 per year from composition work, highlighting the precarious nature of their livelihoods.

Against this backdrop the idea of patronage has re-emerged as a solution. For Anthony Bolton, financier, composer and philanthropist, the idea came when he discovered the American-founded, digital platform, Patreon. As a patron of the arts himself, he wondered what would happen if you took a Patreon-style model of grassroots, collective online giving and adapt it specifically to the needs of composers. This led to the birth of Music Patron which he has set up with seed funding of £100,000 per year over the next 5 years.

Music Patron channels much-needed funds directly to composers but also offers them unique training and development to help them secure their own patrons and build meaningful connections with them. Meanwhile, patrons get a unique window into the life and work of composers. At the launch event, composer and broadcaster Michael Berkeley will announce that each guest will receive £50 to assign to a composer of their choice which he has funded with other generous donors.

Sir Simon Rattle OM CBE, Conductor, said: “I believe in supporting the music of tomorrow. Music Patron is a new and important way to do this. It gives ordinary people the chance to directly support a composer, provide that composer with game-changing income and help bring new music to life.”

Judith Weir CBE, Composer, Master of the King's Music said: “Music Patron ensures composers can continue to create by inviting music lovers to connect with and truly support them.”

Michael Berkely, composer and broadcaster, said: “This is an invaluable scheme at a time when composers are really riding turbulent financial waves and need every bit of help they can get - which is why I am supporting Music Patron.”

Music Patron facilitates the collection of smaller amounts from a large number of people which together add up to a meaningful income for a composer. Additionally, Music Patron creates direct relationships between patrons and composers in a way that has been impossible until now. With a direct connection, the patron experiences the rewards of being much more involved in the creative process.

Music Patron's current roster of composers includes composers from many musical genres including classical, folk, jazz, electronic, dance, musical theatre, singer-songwriters and sound installations.

Music Patron is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the music industry. By providing a platform for composers from underrepresented backgrounds, Music Patron seeks to amplify voices that have historically been marginalised and create a more equitable and inclusive musical landscape for future generations.

Comments