CORALINE - A MUSICAL Will Premiere at Leeds Playhouse in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After worldwide success as a bestselling book and cult movie, Coraline – A Musical will premiere at Leeds Playhouse in spring 2025 ahead of a national tour.

This exciting new musical is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Good Omens, Doctor Who) and is adapted by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Zinnie Harris, with music and lyrics by British musician and songwriter Louis Barabbas. This family friendly musical aimed at anyone aged 9+ will premiere in Leeds Playhouse’s Courtyard Theatre from Friday 11 April 2025 – Sun 11 May 2025 before touring to Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

A co-production between Leeds Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep and HOME, Coraline – A Musical will be directed by Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director and Chief Executive James Brining (Oliver!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, The Wizard of Oz). It is a darkly imaginative, richly rendered fantasy story that will take audiences on an adventure into a mysterious world under the spell of the button-eyed, deeply sinister “Other Mother”.

Zinnie Harris said: “I first came across Coraline when reading books to my children, and was blown away by the inventiveness of the world and this strange Other Mother, a woman that looks exactly like your mother and yet has buttons for eyes. It’s weird and scary but ultimately full of truth about facing fears - I know a number of young people who said that reading the story as a child helped them get through difficult times. Coraline is a kind of hero for us all in that way.



“It’s a joy to work with Gaiman’s text, the narrative translates well - this epic adventure that sees a little girl battling the weirdest of adversaries and ultimately using her grit and courage to win through.”

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director and Chief Executive James Brining said:“Coraline is a wonderfully imaginative coming-of-age story that takes us to dark places and challenges us to explore a world glimpsed from the corner of our eye – an unnerving place full of shadows and mystery, where nothing is quite as it seems. Coraline is a brilliant character, an unlikely but inspiring hero whose curiosity about the world matches her courage to face her biggest fears.

“I’m also thrilled to be working with Zinnie again after our successful partnership on Leeds Playhouse’s production of (the fall of) The Master Builder, and creating a magical show with fantastic new songs which explore the need to find out what’s important in life, confronting your demons and what it means to be truly brave.”

First published in 2002 by British author Neil Gaiman, Coraline is celebrated for its gothic charm and the empowering journey of its young protagonist. Following in its darkly thrilling footsteps, Coraline – A Musical explores the fascinating spaces created by alternate realities. As young Coraline moves into a new home with her family, she soon discovers that things are not what they seem. The roof leaks, the wallpaper is peeling off the walls, the new neighbours are a little eccentric and her parents are so busy they hardly notice her at all.

As Coraline explores her new home, she discovers a mysterious door, an entrance to a parallel “perfect” world. But not everything is as it seems – and everyone has buttons for eyes!

Neil Gaiman is a highly acclaimed British author known for his stunning multi-genre work, including fantasy, horror, science fiction, and young adult fiction. He is celebrated for his imaginative storytelling, unique characters, and ability to blend myth, legend, and modern themes.

Zinnie Harris is best known for her work in theatre, television, and film. She has garnered acclaim for her powerful storytelling and the depth of her characters, often exploring complex themes such as identity, power, and human relationships.

Louis Barabbas is best known for his work with the band The Bedlam Six, as well as his contributions to the independent music scene through the record label Debt Records.

Coraline - The Musical reunites director James Brining and Set & Costume Designer Colin Richmond following the five-star success of Oliver!. They will be joined by Puppet Designer and Director Rachael Canning (The Jungle Book, Of Mice and Men, Into The Woods, Oliver Twist, Leeds Playhouse); and Choreographer EJ Boyle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The – Musical, Sunshine on Leith, Leeds Playhouse). Further cast and creatives to be announced.



Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse. There is a range of child-friendly facilities, free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options. Our award-winning Playhouse Connect team will be making a range of educational resources available exclusively to school bookers. Access performances will be available throughout the run in Leeds with a range of sensory resources available to borrow from our Box Office.

Coraline – A Musical plays in Leeds Playhouse’s Courtyard theatre from Friday 11 April 2025 – Sunday 11 May 2025. Tickets are on sale to Leeds Playhouse’s Priority Access, Supporters’ Club, Playhouse Pass and Under 30s Scheme from Wednesday 22 May 2024, with tickets on general sale from Wednesday 29 May 2024.

Comments