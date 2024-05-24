Photos: First Look at METAMORPHOSES at The Cockpit

Performances run 16th May - 1st June 2024.
A new adaptation of Ovid’s classic is coming to the Cockpit from 16th May - 1st June 2024, reclaiming the transgender narratives that underpin so much of Greco-Roman mythology. Metamorphoses by Jimmy J radically restores this ancient text, reflecting on the shared struggles and joyous protests of the trans community.
The play consists of scenes based on the deeply influential classic myths from the source text. Each depicts a specific element of the multi-faceted queer experience and uses acts of subversion & transformation to present contemporary gender-queer stories & philosophy in an accessible way.
Metamorphoses rips and remixes Ovid’s primal text to create a kaleidoscopic mish-mash of a show that is at turns horrific, hilarious and utterly beautiful.
Photo Credit: Stephanie Sian Smith
Diana & Acteon
Tiresias
Hermaphrodite
Io
Nymph
The Myrmidons
Pygmalion
Narcissus
Iphis
Icarus
Apothiosis
