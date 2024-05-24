Photos: First Look at METAMORPHOSES at The Cockpit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







A new adaptation of Ovid’s classic is coming to the Cockpit from 16th May - 1st June 2024, reclaiming the transgender narratives that underpin so much of Greco-Roman mythology. Metamorphoses by Jimmy J radically restores this ancient text, reflecting on the shared struggles and joyous protests of the trans community.

Check out photos below!

The play consists of scenes based on the deeply influential classic myths from the source text. Each depicts a specific element of the multi-faceted queer experience and uses acts of subversion & transformation to present contemporary gender-queer stories & philosophy in an accessible way.

Metamorphoses rips and remixes Ovid’s primal text to create a kaleidoscopic mish-mash of a show that is at turns horrific, hilarious and utterly beautiful.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Sian Smith



Diana & Acteon

Tiresias

Hermaphrodite

Io

Nymph

The Myrmidons

Pygmalion

Narcissus

Iphis

Icarus

Apothiosis

