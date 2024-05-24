Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MY FATHER'S FABLE at the Bush Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



My Father's Fable, a gripping story of grief, belonging, and a family on the edge opens at the Bush Theatre on 15 June (press night 21 June). Written by Alfred Fagon Award winner Faith Omole and directed by Rebekah Murrell (J’ouvert, West End) the cast is Gabriel Akuwudike, BAFTA-winner Rakie Ayola (last seen at the Bush in Strange Fruit), Tiwa Lade and Theo Ogundipe. Music is composed by Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Peace didn't know what she needed when her father died. Then she found Bolu, her half-brother from Nigeria she didn't know existed. Filled with grief and a thousand questions, his arrival feels like something clicking into place. Despite her mother's concerns and encouraged by her partner, Peace invites Bolu to England.



But questions about this stranger's intentions and his mysterious past hang heavy in the air. Desperate to keep her fractured family - and herself - together, Peace must face the fact that the answers she desperately seeks might just lead to everything falling apart.

