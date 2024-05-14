The Lady Sarah Chatto Revealed as President of The Royal Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Opera House has announced The Lady Sarah Chatto as President of The Royal Ballet. Formerly Vice-President of the ballet Company, The Lady Sarah Chatto takes on the role following the news that His Majesty King Charles III has accepted the position of Patron of The Royal Ballet.

The Lady Sarah Chatto became Vice-President of The Royal Ballet in 2004 and takes on the role of President from the former Prince of Wales. Before that, her mother Princess Margaret had been President of the ballet Company since 1956.

Director of The Royal Ballet, Kevin O’Hare, said, “I am absolutely delighted that The Lady Sarah Chatto has agreed to accept the position of President of The Royal Ballet. As a long-standing and close friend of the Company, we are all deeply grateful that she will continue her dedicated care and support as our new President.”

The Royal Opera House has had a long and proud history with the British Royal Family. The Royal Ballet was awarded its Royal Charter in 1956, and The Royal Opera in 1968. The Royal Ballet, The Royal Ballet School, and the Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet (later renamed Birmingham Royal Ballet) were established as a three-fold institution in December 1956, with Princess Margaret as its President.

Comments