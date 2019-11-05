Christopher Bliss (Rob Carter) Will Return to Soho Theatre

Rob Carter's cult hit creation is back with a glossy revamp of his debut show at the Soho Theatre from 6th - 9th November 2019.

Christopher Bliss is Shropshire's greatest drivel-merchant. He's tackled novels, he's conquered theatre, now he's back to show you his most ambitious project: live cinema. This is an action-packed tale of wives, widows and everything in-between.

Award-winning actor Rob Carter's beloved Christopher Bliss character has previously seen success with Writing Wrongs, which was heralded as one of the treasures of the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe by critics and audiences alike. Nominated for Best Show at the 2018 Leicester Comedy Festival, the show went on to a London transfer (Soho Theatre) before becoming the basis for the wildly successful short film Handcuffs For Poltergeists, starring Rob Carter, Ben Ashenden and Ellie White. Since Writing Wrongs he went on to do the catchily-named I Spy With My Little I Something Beginning With Why Have You Been Sleeping With My Wife: A Play By Christopher Bliss. It sold out in Edinburgh, transferred to London (where it also sold out) and then had a successful limited run in Soho Theatre's Main Theatre.

A Cambridge Footlights alumnus, Rob has won the Musical Comedy Award and has been a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award. Since then he has gone on to appear in Fresh Meat, Peep Show and Siblings, and is currently starring in CBBC's comedy series Danny & Mick.

Box Office: www.sohotheatre.com/ / 020 7478 0100





