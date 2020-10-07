Charles Court Opera Present EXPRESS G&S The Complete Works Of Gilbert & Sullivan... In 75 Minutes!

The show will be presented at the Pleasance Theatre, N1, from Tuesday 17 - Sunday 22 November.

All aboard The G&S Express for the very model of a modern major mash up as award-winning Charles Court Opera, "The masters of G&S in small spaces," take on the - probably ill advised - challenge of performing the complete works of Gilbert & Sullivan - in just 75 minutes!

'Express G&S' will get its London premiere at the newly configured, socially distanced Pleasance Theatre, N1, from Tuesday 17 - Sunday 22 November, as part of Pleasance's re-opening season.

Press night is Wednesday 18 November at 7pm.

Get ready to be swept away in this Topsy-turvy world - from Penzance to Titipu, from Venice to the Tower of London, from Portsmouth to Fairyland, as Charles Court Opera stumbles through the entire G&S canon in what promises to be a highly inventive, witty performance. There'll be plenty of favourite songs from the operas, including 'The Pirates of Penzance', 'The Mikado' and 'H.M.S. Pinafore', as well as from those less performed, such as 'The Sorcerer,' 'Princess Ida' and 'Utopia Ltd'.

CCO's Artistic Director, John Savournin, said "Inspired by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, 'Express G&S' aims to appeal to not only Gilbert and Sullivan fans, but also to introduce their work to a new and wider audience, while having an absolute ball along the way. The Pleasance have reimagined their auditorium into a fantastic, atmospheric (and socially distanced) space, and we're thrilled to be part of their re-opening".

Devised by John Savournin and David Eaton, this brave but foolish endeavour will also be performed at The Maltings Theatre, Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 November.

Charles Court Opera is one of the leading chamber opera and music theatre companies in the UK. They are one of the champions of the reinvigoration of Gilbert and Sullivan, recently receiving the award for Best Opera Production at the Offies for 'H.M.S. Pinafore'. This summer, they were scheduled to co-produce 'The PIrates of Penzance' with Opera Holland Park. Celebrated for their annual Boutique pantomimes, this stalwart company of London's Off-West-End has performed across the UK in venues ranging from pub theatres to concert halls, touring to Europe and the USA. They have created productions for the Iford Arts Festival, regularly visit the International G&S Festival, and they are an associate company of The King's Head Theatre, London.

