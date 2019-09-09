Casting Announced For National Tour And London Run Of ONE UNDER

The cast has been announced for Graeae Theatre Company and Theatre Royal Plymouth's production of Winsome Pinnock's new version of One Under .



When a young man jumps in front of a train Cyrus is driving, the mysterious circumstances prompt him to search for answers. In pursuing the truth of Sonny's final hours, Cyrus is led to laundrette worker Christine, as the past begins to catch up with people whose lives are changed forever. Re-written and re-imagined by the 2018 Alfred Fagon Award winning playwright Winsome Pinnock, the new version of her 2005 play One Under explores the themes of the power of guilt and the quest for atonement and delves into the fragility of human relationships.



The cast of disabled and non-disabled performers comprises: Stanley J Browne (Romeo and Juliet - Globe Theatre, Chigger Foot Boys - National Theatre, Titus Andronicus - Arcola Theatre) as Cyrus, Reece Pantry (Casino Royale - Secret Cinema, The Heresy of Love - New Diorama Theatre) as Sonny, Shenagh Govan (War Crimes - national tour, Vera - ITV) as Nella, Clare-Louise English (Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Hot Coals Theatre,The Light - Channel 4) as Christine, and Evlyne Oyedoken (A Midsummer Night's Dream -Tobacco Factory Theatre, Julius Caesar- Royal Shakespeare Company, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead - Old Vic Theatre) as Zoe.



Directed by Amit Sharma, the production will visit Plymouth, Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, Salisbury and London.



Commissioned by Ramps on The Moon, all performances will creatively integrate audio description and captioning. The original version of One Under was staged in 2005 at the Tricycle Theatre (since renamed the Kiln Theatre).



This Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth production will mark the two organisations' continued partnership following their award-winning production of Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water in 2015. Theatre Royal Plymouth have also been one of the partner organisations on Graeae's Write to Playprogramme in 2019.

Winsome Pinnock was the recipient of the prestigious Alfred Fagon Award 2018 for her play Rockets and Blue Lights. Most recently, a revival of her 1987 play Leave Taking played at the Bush Theatre to critical and commercial success. Her other plays include The Winds of Change (Half Moon Theatre),Picture Palace (Women's Theatre Group), A Hero's Welcome (Women's Playhouse Trust at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs), A Rock in Water (Royal Court Young People's Theatre at the Theatre Upstairs), Talking in Tongues (Royal Court Theatre Upstairs) and Mules (Clean Break Theatre Company). Winsome has also written for radio and television.



Amit Sharma is Deputy Artistic Director at Birmingham Repertory Theatre. He was previously Associate Director at Graeae, and Associate Artistic Director at the 2012 Cultural Olympiad. His production for Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth, The Solid Life of Sugar Water, received unanimous four and five star reviews, won the Euan's Guide Most Accessible Show of the Fringe Award in 2015 and transferred to The National Theatre's Temporary Space in spring 2016. Other directing credits for Graeae include Cosmic Scallies (Edinburgh Festival 2017 & The Studio, Royal Exchange), Aruna and the Raging Sun (part of the UK/INDIA Year of Culture) Prometheus Awakes and The Iron Man (UK Tour). Amit leads on the Write to Play programme for Graeae.







