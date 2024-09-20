Cast Set For the UK Premiere of FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full 12-strong cast has been announced for the UK premiere of the new US musical Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18th October- 23rd November.

When Malia’s mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. Yet as she navigates the next stage of her own life, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing and in her stories, Malia creates an imaginative world where a brave bird named Willow mirrors her own journey of resilience and growth. Based on lived experiences, the uplifting and inspiring show navigates grief with some incredible songs that are bound to get stuck in your head! This isn’t just a musical, it’s a journey that will break your heart and mend it all in one night.

Joining the previously announced Tony nominated Broadway star Keala Settle as Malia’s mother Jennifer, are:

Robyn Rose-Li stars as Malia. Robyn recently played Simonè in The Baker’s Wife (Menier Chocolate Factory) and was in the world premiere of Tammy Faye The Musical (Almeida). Her West End credits include Hairspray and The Book of Mormon.

Cavin Cornwall (Paul) played Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre/Barbican/50th anniversary arena tour of Denmark). His West End credits include Disney’s Aladdin The Musical, Porgy and Bess and Chicago.

Sara Bartos (ensemble) is a recent graduate of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. A Stephen Sondheim Student Performer of the Year finalist, she played Isabella Sanchez in the world premiere of Barista the Musical.

Maddison Bulleyment (Willow) was in 42 Balloons (Lowry, Salford), The Witches (National Theatre) and played Anne Boleyn in SIX (Original UK Tour).

Edward Chitticks (Flynn) was Link Larkin in Hairspray, Dick in 9 to 5 and also appeared in Mamma Mia! and On the Town (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

Bessy Ewa (ensemble) was in Back to the Future and & Juliet (West End).

Max Gill (Caleb) was Greta in Fangirls (Lyric, Hammersmith), The Boy in the Dress (RSC), Bugsy Malone (Lyric, Hammersmith).

Harry Mallaghan (ensemble) recently played Roger in Grease.

JoJo Meredith (ensemble) recently played the alternate Kosei in Your Lie in April (West End). Other credits include Death Note the Musical (West End) and Pacific Overtures (Menier Chocolate Factory).

Zasha Rabie (swing) is a recent graduate of the BA Musical Theatre at Guildford School of Acting.

Keala Settle (Jennifer) achieved global fame as the bearded lady Lettie Lutz in the film The Greatest Showman. She made her Broadway debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, played Madame Thenardier in Les Misérables and originated the role of Becky in Waitress, she played Tracy Turnblad in the US national tour of Hairspray, Bloody Mary in the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific, made her West End debut as Angélique in & Juliet and co-starred with Jennifer Saunders in Sister Act. She was recently unmasked as “Air Fryer” taking fifth place in The Masked Singer UK.

Kieran Usher (ensemble) is a recent graduate of the BA Musical Theatre at Guildford School of Acting.

Fly More Than You Fall, with Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV’s The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, will be directed by Christian Durham.

Creative team:

Director Christian Durham

Associate Director Georgie Rankcom

Movement Director Heather Douglas

Orchestrations & Arrangements Daniel Edmonds

General Manager James Steel Productions

Casting Director Pearson Casting CDG

Lead Producer Marc David Levine

Comments