Cast Set For UK Tour of GHOST STORIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casting has been announced for Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories, which is set to embark on its first full UK national tour opening at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Friday 17 January 2025. Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) will play Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) will play Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) will play Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) will play Simon Rifkind, with Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy.

After opening in Bromley, Ghost Stories goes on to visit: London, Richmond Theatre; Bath, Theatre Royal; Plymouth, Theatre Royal; Sheffield, Lyceum; Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre; Salford, Lowry; Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre; Liverpool, Playhouse; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Edinburgh, Festival Theatre; Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre; Glasgow, Theatre Royal; Norwich, Theatre Royal; Newcastle, Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Southend, Cliffs Pavilion; Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Leicester, Curve; Wycombe, Swan Theatre; Southampton, Mayflower Theatre; Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre; Brighton, Theatre Royal; Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn; Malvern, Malvern Theatres; Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre.

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

After exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories is a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

Biographies

Dan Tetsell plays Professor Goodman. Theatre credits includes: The Wipers Times (Arts Theatre); Trial by Laughter (UK tour); Bleak Expectations (Watermill Theatre); Live Ghost Hunt (Pleasance); Sins of the Grandfathers (Underbelly) TV includes: Rivals (Disney+); The Cleaner, War & Peace, We Are History, Eastenders, Doctors, Miranda, Mongrels, Detectorists, Upstart Crow, Five Daughters (BBC); Three Little Birds, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans, Unforgotten (ITV); Hollyoaks, Generation Z, Peep Show, Utopia, Humans, Skins (C4); Red Dwarf (Dave) and The Nevers, Truth Seekers (Amazon). Radio includes: The Museum of Everything; Paperback Hell; Ed Reardon’s Week; Thanks A Lot Milton Jones; Cabin Pressure; The Ape That Got Lucky; Chris Addison’s Civilization; The News at Bedtime; Armando Iannucci’s Charm Offensive; The Friday Play; Sins of the Grandfathers; Mastering the Universe.

David Cardy plays Tony Matthews. Theatre credits include: Charlie Clench in One Man Two Gunvors (Derby Theatre and UK Tour) Reverend Chasuble in The Importance Of Being Earnest (The Albert Halls); OJ Berman/Dr Goldman in Breakfast At Tiffany’s (UK Tour); Thrysullus in The Inn At Lydda (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse); Tipping The Velvet (Lyric Hammersmith); Monty in Made In Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre); Harry McMichael in Not Now Darling (The Mill at Sonning); Tony Matthews in Ghost Stories (Duke of York Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse), Captain Smollett in Treasure Island (Rose Theatre); Phil in Dreamboats And Petticoats; Kat in All Quiet On The Western Front (Nottingham Playhouse); Reggie in the UK Tour of Losing Louis; Ed in Playing God (Stephen Joseph Theatre); The Prison Orderly in Edward Bond’s Lear (Crucible); Billy Bulldog in Property (National Theatre Studio); The Fool in King Lear for E.T.T (Old Vic); Reg in Bones (Hampstead); Sgt Slater in a tour of Ray Cooney’s Funny Money. Between 1993 and 1997 he played Sam Weller opposite Sir Harry Secombe in the musical Pickwick. Television includes: Max in The Bill (returning character) and A Touch Of Frost (both ITV); Eastenders, Silent Witness, The Bulla, Absolutely Fabulous, Getting Hurt, Casualty (all BBC). He is probably best known on television as Chris Theodopolopodous in Birds Of A Feather.

Film includes: Brian Epstein in Stephen Frears’ Prick Up Your Ears; Michael Mann’s The Keep; Three Steps To Heaven (BFI Films) and Baby Juice Express (Enterprise Films).

Eddie Loodmer-Elliott plays Simon Rifkind. Theatre credits include: FIJI (Pleasance Theatre, Omnibus Theatre, Riverside Studios); The Inheritance (Young Vic, Noel Coward Theatre); The Funeral Director (UK TOUR); Mothercare (Southwark Playhouse); Julius Caesar (Bristol Old Vic); All Quiet On The Western Front (Soho Theatre, New York) and Buoy (Bloomsbury Theatre). Film includes: Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness (directed by Johnny Depp).

Clive Mantle plays Mike Priddle. Theatre credits include: Cal McCrystal’s 2018 and 2023 productions of Iolanthe (E.N.O.); Tim Albery’s A Streetcar Named Desire; Stephen Daldry’s The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist; David Toguri’s Robin Hood; David Hayman’s Coming Clean (Bush Theatre); Deborah Warner’s Woyzeck; Howard Davies’s Troilus and Cressida (RSC); Alan Rickman’s Johnny Johnson RSC (The Almeida); Kenneth Branagh’s The Play What I Wrote and 6 productions of Of Mice and Men (Olivier Nomination for his role as Lennie); Educating Rita; Rattle of a Simple Man; The Ladykillers; The Verdict; The Children; and with his wife, Carla Mendonça, Jus’ Like That! Television includes: Robin of Sherwood; The Vicar of Dibley; Casualty; Holby City; Game of Thrones; White Van Man; Mount Pleasant; Bloomin’ Marvellous; Minder; Smith and Jones; One Foot in the Grave; Bottom; Drop the Dead Donkey; A Bit of Fry and Laurie; Damned; Sherlock; Midsomer Murders; Doctors; and many more.

Films include: Party Party; Alien 3; Without a Clue; Churchill -Into the Storm; Morris - A Life With Bells On; The More You Ignore Me; Quicksand; and in White Hunter, Black Heart. Written work includes: The Treasure at The Top Of The World, A Jewel In The Sands Of Time, In The City Of Fortune And Flames and At the Moment When Time Stood Still.

Lucas Albion, ensemble. Theatre credits include: Mr Meininger in Brecht Fragments (Raven Row); Cyrano in Cyrano de Bergerac (Vienna's English Theatre); Freddy in Pygmalion (The Attic Theatre, Startford-Upon-Avon); Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream (SE Theatre Company); Romeo in Romeo and Juliet/Feste in Twelfth Night (Tread the Boards): Peter Kyle in Flare Path, King Charles II in Nell Gwyn, The Trial, The Clockmaker's Daughter and a 2023 Spotlight Prize Finalist.

Simon Bass, understudy. Theatre credits include: Otto Hahn in Farm Hall (Theatre Royal Haymarket 2024 and 2023 tour); Mayor King in The Way to Dusty Death (Camden Fringe 2023); and Brad Williams in Someone of Significance (Vault Festival 2023). Simon is also a long-standing member of Directors Cut Theatre. TV and Film includes: a reporter in the Bob Marley feature film One Love; Richard Weston in Mary & George (Sky Atlantic); Benjamin Holt in The Machines That Built America (Sky History/HBO); David Blackett in The Testing Point (2023); Mogg in Ana Rocha de Sousa’s Listen (2020) and a drunk widower in the LGBTQ+ short Octopus (BFI Flare 2022).

Ghost Stories is written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, originally directed by Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman and Sean Holmes. Set and Costume Design is by Jon Bausor, Lighting Design by James Farncombe, Sound Design by Nick Manning, Special Effects by Scott Penrose, Casting Director is Ginny Schiller CDG, Associate Director is Andy Room, Movement Director is Lloyd McDonagh, Costume Supervisor is Rebecca Gunstone and Props Supervisor is Will Edwards.

Comments