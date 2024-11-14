Cast Set For THE MAIDS at Jermyn Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jermyn Street Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre announced the casting of Martin Kemp's glittering translation of Jean Genet's classic masterpiece The Maids. This is the first time the two theatres have produced together, and the first time Reading Rep Theatre has been a co-producer of any London production.

Directed by former Carne Deputy Director and Genesis Future Directors Award winner Annie Kershaw, the cast comprises Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia - Walt Disney Pictures, Hedda Gabler – Reading Rep Theatre) as Solange, Carla Harrison-Hodge (Machinal - Old Vic Theatre, Amadeus - National Theatre) as Mistress and Charlie Oscar (Plaza Suite - Savoy Theatre, Mad House - Ambassadors Theatre) as Claire. Cat Fuller is the set and Costume Designer, Joe Dines is the composer and sound designer, and Catja Hamilton is the lighting designer.

Two maids, Solange and Claire, are sisters with a secret. When their wealthy, glamorous madam is away, they fill their time roleplaying as mistress and maid in her lavish bedroom. However, their private ritual is not harmless fun. A shocking revelation soon turns their world into a deadly game of cat and mouse and the true intentions of their power play are unveiled.

Jean Genet's classic play has scandalised audiences since 1947. Inspired by the real murders committed by the Papin sisters, the loose lines between fantasy and reality blur with breathtaking consequences. This spectacle of rage and revenge explodes onto the Jermyn Street Theatre stage for the first time in a co-production with Reading Rep.

Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre Stella Powell-Jones says, “Having worked so closely with Annie during her time with us as Carne Deputy Director, I've known for a while that this production would be something special. I knew her forensic intelligence on text and her bold, uncluttered theatrical imagination would be such a good fit for Martin Crimp's exquisite translation of The Maids. But now that she has assembled the most extraordinary cast, I'm even more impatient for rehearsals to begin.”

Artistic Director of Reading Rep Theatre Paul Stacey says, “It is an absolute pleasure for the Reading Rep Theatre team to reunite with both Annie and Anna, after the sell-out success of Hedda Gabler last year. We have worked with Annie for over ten years, with her company A Girl Called Stephen being an Associate Company, and we are thrilled to have her at the helm of this new production and to be able to elevate Berkshire artists. We are also very excited for this new chapter of Reading Rep Theatre: The Maids marks the theatre's first co-production with Jermyn Street Theatre, as well as Reading Rep Theatre's London debut, which will be quickly followed by The Importance of Being Oscar transferring to London following its acclaimed run at Reading Rep Theatre earlier this year.”

The Maids is the first production of Jermyn Street Theatre's previously announced Spring 2025 Season. It is followed by David Greig's Outlying Islands (6 February – 15 March), directed by Jessica Lazar, Micheál Mac Llammóir's The Importance of Being Oscar, directed by Michael Fentiman (28 March - 19 April), and the world premiere of Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Little Brother by Amets Arzallus Antia and Ibrahima Balde, directed by Stella Powell-Jones (15 May – 21 June). The season also includes two short runs – Lessons On Revolution by Samuel Rees and Gabriele Uboldi (28 April to 3 May) and Chicken by Eva O'Connor and Hildegard Ryan (1 - 3 May). The Importance of Being Oscar comes to JST following its successful run at Reading Rep Theatre in the Summer of 2024.

LES BONNES' (c) Jean Genet and Estate of Jean Genet. All rights reserved. Jermyn Street and Reading Rep theatres' licence to present Jean Genet's THE MAIDS is granted by Rosica Colin Limited, London.

Comments