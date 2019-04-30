COUNTRY MUSIC By Simon Stephens Comes To Omnibus Theatre

1983, Gravesend. Jamie has committed a crime. What he doesn't know is that this event will shape the next 20 years of his life.

Originally presented at the Royal Court in 2004, Country Music is a subtle, yet powerful play by Simon Stephens, whose work includes the multi award winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and On the Shore of The Wide World. The play was developed through visits to various prisons between 2001 and 2003.

It's a play about protection, atonement, but also about how our experiences and circumstances can define who we are, but not necessarily who we become.

Directed by the 2 times Offie Nominated director Scott Le Crass who previous credits include Elmer (UK and International tour) Sid (UK tour) and Kicked in the Sh**ter (Hope Theatre, Theatre in the Mill, Bradford). He is a working class director who wants these voices represented on stage.

Cast:

Jamie - Cary Crankson

Lynsey - Rebecca Stone

Matty - Yusuf Hofri

Emma - Frances Knight

Creatives:

Producer - Freerun Productions

Associate Producer - Kevin Nolan

Writer - Simon Stephens

Director - Scott Le Crass

Lighting Designer - Benny Goodman

Casting Director - Rob Kelly

Omnibus Theatre is a multi award-winning independent theatre in Clapham, South London. A recipient of the Peter Brook/Royal Court Theatre Support Award 2016 and Offie winner 2017 and shortlisted Fringe Theatre of the Year 2019 The Stage Awards. The heart of our ambitious programme, inspired by our building's literary heritage, lies in both classics re-imagined and contemporary storytelling. We provide a platform for new writing and interdisciplinary work, aiming to give voice to the underrepresented and challenge perceptions. Led by Artistic Director Marie McCarthy. Patrons include Dame Judi Dench, Sir Michael Gambon, Matthew Warchus, Sir Richard Eyre and Maggi Hambling. We are a registered charity and receive no core funding. Omnibus_theatre | @Omnibus_Theatre





