COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL Will Open at Manchester Opera House in May 2025

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, a new musical comedy based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 29 May 2025 where it will run until Saturday 21 June 2025.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical will be set in the UK and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new songs created for the production.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films (YRF), said:

“We are thrilled to open Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musial at the magnificent and historic Manchester Opera House. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is not only YRF’s treasured IP but it is one of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema. We look forward to sharing this magical version of DDLJ with those who cherish the original film, as well as introducing the charm of DDLJ to new audiences for the first time! This stage version of DDLJ celebrates how important love, joy and togetherness is in a growingly divisive world. We hope we entertain everyone with Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical as we bring all the flavours of a big Bollywood film to the UK stage!”

Robin Hawkes, Theatre Director at the Palace Theatre & Opera House, added:

“It is an honour for the Opera House to welcome its next premiere. Given that Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, I am sure it is set to resonate deeply with our audiences here in Manchester, while showcasing the city’s continued ability to attract groundbreaking new productions.

The ongoing commitment from global producers to participate in our ‘Manchester Gets It First’ programme is a reminder that when it comes to cultural offerings, there really is no place like Manchester. I look forward to seeing the success this new musical has with our theatregoers before it takes the world by storm.”

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical is the story of Simran, a young British Indian woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her strict father that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls in love with Rog, a rich, charming British boy who is her father’s worst nightmare. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree Rog win over her traditional father?



The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Sheykhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Associate Choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane(two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End) and Casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Further creative team and casting information will be announced at a later date.

The World Premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical was produced in 2022 at The Old Globe, San Diego, California. Barry Edelstein, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director. Timothy J. Shields, Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director.

