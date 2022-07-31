Buy Tickets For GEM OF A PLACE: A Theatrical Journey Through Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter This September

Birmingham residents can take a theatrical journey through the heart of the city's famous Jewellery Quarter this September as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival. Gem Of A Place, taking place during Birmingham Heritage Week, leads audiences through side streets, past old factories and into some of the area's most secret spaces. As they head through the historic streets, people will encounter six dramatic stories, each exploring a unique aspect of this distinctive area, plus there'll be plenty of surprises along the way.

"We uncovered a treasure trove of fascinating stories from our research into the area's history, and from talking to people who live and work in the Jewellery Quarter today," says Tim Stimpson of BOLDtext Playwrights who are producing the event. "The JQ is a dynamic and constantly evolving district, and our show aims to introduce people to unexpected spaces and stories which illuminate and celebrate this uniquely creative area."

Starting at the famous landmark of the Chamberlain Clock in Golden Square, the show lasts an hour and runs three times a day at 11.30am, 2pm and 5pm from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th September, and from Friday 16th to Sunday 18thSeptember. Audience members will also have a chance to chat with writers and creatives at The Hive Café in Frederick Street after each performance.

Funded by Arts Council England and The Barry Jackson Trust, with support from The REP, JQ Business Improvement District, and The Hive, Gem of a Place takes place on public pavements, in some buildings, and the route does include some steps. Visitors are advised to wear suitable footwear and outdoor clothing. The Jewellery Quarter is in Birmingham's Clean Air Zone and is extremely well-placed for public transport links and visitors are encouraged to use public transport wherever possible.

Due to the nature of this walking event, places are limited. Tickets can be booked at: www.gemofaplace2022.eventbrite.co.uk

Further information can be found at: www.boldtextcollective.com or by calling 07947 889534.

