Benjamin Scheuer Will Perform New Works in London

Drama Desk Award Winner for Off-Broadway show 'The Lion' performs works from a forthcoming record this 20 October 2021 at The Phoenix Arts Club. Scheuer is the recipient of the 2021 Kleban Award for Lyrics. He is running monthly 'songwriter sessions' featuring esteemed special guest songwriters at Crazy Coqs, Piccadilly.

Scheuer's individual works and collaborations span several disciplines including musical theatre, children's books and film, with the moving 2020 song "I Am Samantha," about a transgender friend being viewed over 200,000 times. Scheuer recently recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios, and with Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), is currently writing a musical about Peter Roget, who wrote the eponymous Thesaurus.

In 2021, Scheuer gained mainstream attention for his song "Empty Stage", highlighting the difficulties faced by people in the live event industry during the coronavirus pandemic. The song was co-produced with Grammy Award-winner Robin Baynton (Taylor Swift/Coldplay) and accompanied by "a dazzling short film" -- a dance lover's dream," (Huffington Post) created with ballet-legend Carlos Acosta and the Birmingham Royal Ballet.