Bailey Lock Appointed RSC Executive Producer (Stratford)  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The RSC has announced the appointment of Bailey Lock as the Company’s new Executive Producer (Stratford), working alongside Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans and Executive Director Andrew Leveson to lead the producing team at the RSC’s home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Bailey is currently Co-Executive Director of the Unicorn Theatre, the UK’s leading children’s theatre, working alongside Co-ED Helen Tovey, and Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw. As ED she oversaw the organisation during the pandemic, launching Unicorn Online with former Artistic Director Justin Audibert - an award-winning, free, digital theatre programme that continues to reach thousands of children nationally. During her tenure the Unicorn has collaborated with Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, the Roald Dahl Story Company, English National Ballet, Talawa Theatre Company, Upswing, Sheffield Theatres, Children’s Theatre Partnership, ATG Creative Learning and The National Theatre.

Bailey Lock said, "I am thrilled to be joining Andrew, Daniel and Tamara, and to be part of the extraordinary team delivering the highest quality of work for the RSC stages. I am looking forward to taking up this new post at the beating heart of the company; collaborating with incredible artists and partners to deliver a truly unique, diverse and exciting programme. I will hugely miss the staff, shows and young audiences of the Unicorn Theatre but look forward to seeing what this amazing organisation does next."

Evans, Harvey and Leveson commented, “We’re delighted that Bailey will be joining the team at the RSC in Stratford. Her reputation as a tenacious and ambitious producer precedes her. Her leadership at the Unicorn has been inspiring and her expertise will be invaluable as we forge ahead with the RSC’s new chapter.”

Prior to her role at the Unicorn, Bailey was General Manager of The Donmar Warehouse where she worked on artistic seasons including Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare Trilogy, James Graham’s The Vote and Peter Gill’s The York Realist. Other previous roles include Producer (inc Senior Producer Maternity Cover) at the Lyric Hammersmith, Production Assistant at Sonia Friedman Productions/ ACT Productions (Stage One) and Administrator at Shared Experience. Bailey was formerly a Trustee of Little Angel Theatre and script reader for Soho Theatre, Verity Bargate Award and Old Vic Theatre.

Comments