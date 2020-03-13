BRING IT ON The Musical UK Tour Now On Sale

Selladoor Worldwide has announced that Amber Davies will star as 'Campbell' alongside Louis Smith as 'Cameron' in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL which heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September.

Vanessa Fisher will be playing the role of 'Danielle', joining the previously announced Amber Davies as 'Campell' and Louis Smith as 'Cameron'. The cast is completed by Alicia Belgarde as 'Eva', Georgia Bradshaw as 'Nautica', Ayden Morgan as 'La Cienega', Samuel Wilson-Freeman as 'Steven', Chloe Pole as 'Skylar', Frances Dee as 'Kylar', Marvyn Charles as 'Twig', and Roshani Abbey, Jack Dargan, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Gareth Moran, Biancha Szynal, and Zinzile Tshuma.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL features an original score by the multi award winning creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of Next To Normal. The book is written by the Tony Award winning writer of Avenue Q, Jeff Whitty and the lyrics are by both Lin-Manuel Miranda and writer of the stage adaptation of High Fidelity, Amanda Green.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, with set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. They will be joined by Danny MacDonald as acrobatic director and Aundrea Fudge as dialect coach.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL takes audiences on a high-flying, energy fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness - wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she's forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is produced by Selladoor Worldwide, has a libretto by Jeff Whitty, a score by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda. BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is inspired by the motion picture Bring It On written by Jessica Bendinger. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

For more information visit www.bringitonthemusicaluk.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You