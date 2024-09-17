BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday 9 October, Black Is The Color Of My Voice returns to the Corn Exchange Newbury, after a successful run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This breathtaking show is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and features many of her most iconic songs performed live. Presented by James Seabright, who brought productions such as, Buffy: Revamped and I Wish My Life We Like A Musical to the Corn Exchange Newbury in recent months.

Apphia Campbell's acclaimed play follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

The show has played nationally and internationally to standing ovations from Shanghai and New York to Edinburgh and the West End of London. It recently toured Australia and won the Best Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024.

Apphia Campbell is originally from United States and graduated from Florida International University with a BFA in theatre performance. She wrote Black Is The Color Of My Voice in 2013. In 2017 her new show with Meredith Yarbrough, Woke, was presented as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase, where it won a Scotsman Fringe First, a Highly Commended from Amnesty International Award, and was shortlisted for The Filipa Bragança Award and Scottish Art Club Theatre Award.

In 2019, she made her West End debut with Black Is The Color Of My Voice at Trafalgar Studios and had a London premiere of Woke at Battersea Arts Centre. Her first commission from the BBC for a children's story, called Zachary The Zebroid aired in 2020 and she also wrote Birdie's Dilemma for Scenes for Survival (BBC in collaboration with NTS Scotland). She was also one of six writers who wrote for The National Theatre of Scotland's Christmas show Rapunzel.

Black Is The Color Of My Voice will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 9 October at 7.30pm. Tickets £26.25. Age guide 12+. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

Comments