Almeida Theatre Announces Cast for THE KEY WORKERS CYCLE

The Almeida Theatre has announced the professional cast joining the previously announced eighty strong community company for The Key Workers Cycle, a cycle of nine new plays celebrating the stories of those who keep our daily lives running.

The professional cast includes Doreene Blackstock and Jonny Kahn in The Teachers' Play, Jason Barnett and Bill Milner in The Funeral Directors' Play, Phoebe Naughton and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel in The Social Care Workers' Play, Samuel Gosrani and Finty Williams in The Refuse Collectors' Play, Jennifer Lim and Nisha Nayar in The Midwives' Play, a??a??pa??́ Dìrísù and Billy Howle in The Delivery Drivers' Play, Jennifer Joseph and Nicole Hall in The Women's Centre Workers' Play, Saida Ahmed, Liv Hill and Gloria Obianyo in The Supermarket Worker's Play, and Charlie Folorunsho and Evlyne Oyedokun in The TFL Workers' Play.

They will perform alongside eighty local community participants and key workers, such as teachers, doctors, cleaners, support workers and delivery drivers, with ages ranging from 16 to 96. The production, in partnership with All Change, Clean Break and Graeae, features nine short plays divided into three parts running from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 March. All plays will be captioned and audio described on Saturday 12 March and Part Three will have BSL Interpretation for both performances.

THE KEY WORKERS CYCLE runs from Wednesday 9 - Saturday 12 March 2022. The productions are by Francesca Beard, Sonali Bhattacharyya, Josh Elliott, Annie Jenkins, Eno Mfon, Nessah Muthy, Danusia Samal, Yomi a??ode, and Molly Taylor. Creative Directors: Stephanie Bain and Dani Parr. Design Consultant: Kate Bunce; Lighting Designer: Fraser Craig; Costume Designer: Maariyah Sharjil; Sound Designer: Mwen; Composer and Musical Director: Zara Nunn; Movement Director: Darragh O'Leary; Casting Director: Verity Naughton; Community Engagement Manager: Jordana Golbourn.

A chorus of delivery drivers singing through the night, a support worker haunted by visions of the women who depend on her, a funeral director showing off his dab hand with a pair of clippers. In an echo of the Medieval Mystery Plays - which brought together communities of craftsmen and merchants to act out the stories of famous miracles - The Key Workers Cycle presents a cycle of nine short plays celebrating the humour, the hope and the stories of those who keep our daily lives running.

Performed by a company of professional actors, local community participants and key workers, The Key Workers Cycle places Islington's community at its heart.

The community company includes: Yusuf Akihali, Chima Akpa, Prem Baboolall, Anthony (M) Baker, Jordan Bangura, Petar Barakov, Ali Barazai, Ann Barefoot, George Barker, Michelle Bockor, Dionne Brooks, Anita Brown, Stephen Bush, Charlie Butt, Matilde Cerruti Quara, Daphne Chamberlain, Renee Charles, Jacqueline Conibeer, Lloyd Coombes, Debbie Dolby, Edward Drew, Sorcha Fhionntain, Kamanzi Gakuru, Patrice George, Michelle Hanks, Eula Harrison, John Harrow, June Harrow, Izyan Hay, Ben Hayes, Tatiana Hernandez, Marian Howell, Matthew Howes, Ralph Hughes, Chris Jackson, Yvonne Jeffrey, Chloe Johnson, Freya Johnson, Joseph Junkere, Li Keegan, Stephanie Knight, Kornel Lividus Wintonow, Blake McKenzie, Iona McTaggart, Minaal Meer, Tayla Mehmet, Akamanha Mendes, Andrea Leon Mercado, James Michael, Sally Millar, Monique Munroe, Dina Nagler, Alyx Nazir, John Neto, Jessica O'Donovan, Owen O'Sullivan, Colleen Ogbebor, Kunle Olaifa, Laura Parry, Christopher J Quagraine, Michael Quartey, Asahra Reid, Eden Rose, Michael Sookhan, Rachel Starling, Eva Stokes, Jaymi-Brooke Stritter, Eliezer Tapiwanashe Gore, Monique Todd, Emanuel Vuso, Amanda Welsh, Stevie Jo West, Oriana White, Sasha Winslow, Jean Woollard and Lucy Worthington.

The productions are as follows:

PART ONE

Wednesday 9 March 7:30pm / Saturday 12 March 12:30pm

ASSEMBLY: THE TEACHERS' PLAY

by Sonali Bhattacharyya

Director: Kate Golledge

Patricia's been at Bushgrove Park Secondary for twenty years. She's taught the kids of students she used to bollock for smoking by the bins. But with Covid cases rocketing, kids' futures sacrificed to a random grade generator, and no one even clapping for teachers, Patricia wonders if it's still worth it.

THE FULL WORKS: THE FUNERAL DIRECTORS' PLAY

by Josh Elliott

Director: Emily Ling Williams

A veteran funeral director introduces his grandson to the family business. As they prepare a young man for his final goodbyes, the veteran passes on the tricks of his trade. Pay attention to detail. Always be stepping back, looking at what you're doing. Show respect. Presentable, not perfect. No-one's expecting miracles.

FACE THE MUSIC: THE SOCIAL CARE WORKERS' PLAY

by Francesca Beard

Director: Emma Baggott

This is the story of those who care and those who need care

Told together by those who need care and those who care

We will all care for someone

We will all need someone to care for us

And the moral of the story is . . .

PART TWO

Thursday 10 March 7:30pm / Saturday 12 March 4pm

WASTE: THE REFUSE COLLECTORS' PLAY

by Danusia Samal

Director: Rikki Henry

It's Sweeps' first day as a fully-fledged refuse worker - just a likkle side job while his music takes off. But when he's paired with old hand Colette, Sweeps quickly learns the value of a strong stomach, how to nab himself an iPad, and to follow Col's golden rules, or else!

SMILES BEHIND THE MASKS: THE MIDWIVES' PLAY

by Nessah Muthy

Director: Anna Marsland



A midwife on the ward, a mum at home, Remmie is there no matter what. When a mother in her care is separated from her baby, Remmie must decide whether to follow the rules, or fight for what she believes is right.

THE ESSENCE OF THE JOB IS SPEED: THE DELIVERY DRIVERS' PLAY

by Annie Jenkins

Director: Jack Nurse

Alone in their vans at the crack of dawn, Shane and Mark keep each other company as they speed down the motorway. When your life is governed by the threat of scoresheets, sanctions and the ping of an app, your mate's voice on the handsfree might be just the soundtrack you need.

PART THREE

Friday 11 March 7:30pm / Saturday 12 March 7:30pm

MORE THAN WE CAN BEAR: THE WOMEN'S CENTRE WORKERS' PLAY

by Eno Mfon

Director: Eva Sampson

5pm. Time for Sandra to stop working, close her laptop, switch off her phone and her worry, but it's not that easy. When Sandra starts to work from home, the voices of the women she's supporting creep in too... in her bedroom, in the walls and even her dreams.

Performed by Nicole Hall and Jennifer Joseph and a community cast of Clean Break Members.

NEXT PLEASE!: THE SUPERMARKET WORKERS' PLAY

by Yomi a??ode

Director: Rachael Nanyonjo

The apocalypse is looming. Flour and pasta running out. Demand for scotch eggs rocketing. Customers lugging packets of toilet rolls down the aisles. Pure chaos! At the tills, Ezzy and Jess navigate customers, call out managers, and learn to see each other.

STAND CLEAR: THE TFL WORKERS' PLAY

by Molly Taylor

Directors: Jenny Sealey and Kate Lovell

Highbury and Islington station; colleagues Femi, Fi, Ray and Zina crack on with the day-to-day. Nell is getting back into her train cab after sick leave. The world is standing still, but the tube is still running. Most days are uneventful, yet these unseen guardians of the city are trained to deal with extremes. They watch over us. They act. They move us on or still us.