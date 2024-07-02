HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Makes England Premiere This Month

Lamarr defied expectation by inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Portraying 36 characters in this solo play, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, George Sanders , Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution! The show's mission is to inspire audiences, to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.

Fulbright Specialist and New York City artist Heather Massie is honored to bring her acclaimed Off Broadway show to London for its England Premiere. The show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

Barons Court Theatre will present the England Premiere of the 29x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed play HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr. The show will feature from Wednesday through Saturday, July 10-13, 2024 @ 9:30 PM at Barons Court Theatre, 28a Comeragh Road, London W14 9HR, UK which is located below the Curtain's Up Pub.

HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World', Lamarr spent her spare time in Hollywood inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Having studied Astrophysics with dreams of becoming an astronaut, Heather Massie marries her loves of art and science in the person of Hedy Lamarr. Portraying 36 characters, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis , Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution!

The show premiered Off Broadway in 2016 in New York City, and has since toured throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Italy, Iceland, and Kosovo. The mission of the work is to inspire audiences to pursue their passions, especially to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.