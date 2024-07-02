HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Makes England Premiere This Month

Performances run July 10-13, 2024 at 9:30 PM.
Barons Court Theatre will present the England Premiere of the 29x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed play HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr. The show will feature from Wednesday through Saturday, July 10-13, 2024 @ 9:30 PM at Barons Court Theatre, 28a Comeragh Road, London W14 9HR, UK which is located below the Curtain's Up Pub.
Fulbright Specialist and New York City artist Heather Massie is honored to bring her acclaimed Off Broadway show to London for its England Premiere. The show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr.
Lamarr defied expectation by inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Portraying 36 characters in this solo play, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, George Sanders, Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution! The show's mission is to inspire audiences, to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.
Hedy Lamarr, glamorous siren of the silver screen, was more than 'The Most Beautiful Woman in the World'. She invented Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology which makes the world of wireless communication tick. From Austria to Hollywood, WWII, torpedoes, ecstasy, and intrigue to the very cell phone in your pocket, Hedy Lamarr is there!
Heather Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B Mayer, and more! A 36-character solo play where the audience summons Hedy to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous Hollywood film star could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution!
Heather Massie is a New York City actor, writer, producer, and Fulbright Specialist. She studied Astrophysics at the University of Virginia, with dreams of becoming an astronaut, and then studied Theatre Arts at the Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts, graduating Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and Phi Kappa Phi. As a professional actress she has performed extensively in NYC and throughout the US. Marrying her loves of art and science, she has toured the world through 16 countries with her show HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr garnering 29 awards and international acclaim. She brings the show to theatres, arts festivals, science festivals, science centers, technology conferences, museums, universities, schools, Jewish centers, STEM & STEAM Events, and cultural and scientific organizations throughout the United States and worldwide. She served as a Fulbright Specialist with a tour of the show through South Africa sponsored by the US State Department, World Learning, and the US Embassy South Africa, and has been sponsored by US Embassies in Zimbabwe, Sweden, Iceland, and Tunisia. Her most recent performances have been in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Canada, New York City, Arizona, Mississippi, Michigan, Algeria, Tunisia, and Kosovo. Her performance at Barons Court Theatre will be her England Premiere.
*Note: This is a special production of Barons Court Theatre in association with WEST: World of English Speaking Theatres, an organization founded by the ProEnglish Theatre of Ukraine. Massie featured her show in their PRO.ACT Fest in Kyiv in early 2020 and was bestowed with the festival's Best Performance Award. Concurrent with performances of HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, will be performances from another WEST member company, The Asylum Theatre of Las Vegas, with their production of Antigona. Visit https://www.baronscourttheatre.com/antigona for information on their production.
Videos