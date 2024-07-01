CRINGE to be Presented at 59E59 Theaters and theSpaceUK This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It begins with a show. The Show. The star-hopping, utopian, science-fiction show that seized American hearts one television set at a time. In 1969, a group of housewives write forbidden love stories in suburban kitchens. In a Y2K bedroom, two teens fall through an internet wormhole into a 50-year-old, subtextually homoerotic TV series.

CRINGE follows the creation of fanfiction as we know it–an unauthorized celebration of intergenerational fandom, liberative queer space, and collaborative fantasy, with a dose of camp and an even larger dose of… well. Cringe.

Irreverent and heartfelt, it's a story about coming of age in digital space. Emerging from its guilty-pleasure delineation, fanfiction takes center stage in CRINGE as a radical tool for community creation and exploration of queer identity, desire, and reimagined futures.

Fishmarket Theatre Co. is a NYC-based, circus-raised, physical theater group, celebrating innovative storytelling. From installation art Shakespeare to dark comedies in ceramic studios, Fishmarket focuses on multi-dimensional, interdisciplinary work, bringing shows to nontraditional venues and reveling in the playful, the imaginative, and the embodied.

CRINGE runs off-Broadway in New York City at 59E59 Theaters before making its Edinburgh premiere on August 12th at theSpaceUK.

Performance Details

CRINGE (or #No Beta We Die Like Men)

Venue: theSpace @ Niddry St. – Studio (Venue 9)

Dates: 12-20 August, 2o24

Time: 21:20 (0hr50)

Tickets: £10/£8 Here

Box Office: 0131 510 2384

NEW YORK PREMIERE July 20, 26, and 27 at 59E59 Theaters: For More Information

Comments