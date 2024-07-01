CRINGE to be Presented at 59E59 Theaters and theSpaceUK This Summer

It begins with a show. The Show. The star-hopping, utopian, science-fiction show that seized American hearts one television set at a time. In 1969, a group of housewives write forbidden love stories in suburban kitchens. In a Y2K bedroom, two teens fall through an internet wormhole into a 50-year-old, subtextually homoerotic TV series.

CRINGE follows the creation of fanfiction as we know it–an unauthorized celebration of intergenerational fandom, liberative queer space, and collaborative fantasy, with a dose of camp and an even larger dose of… well. Cringe.

Irreverent and heartfelt, it's a story about coming of age in digital space. Emerging from its guilty-pleasure delineation, fanfiction takes center stage in CRINGE as a radical tool for community creation and exploration of queer identity, desire, and reimagined futures.

Fishmarket Theatre Co. is a NYC-based, circus-raised, physical theater group, celebrating innovative storytelling. From installation art Shakespeare to dark comedies in ceramic studios, Fishmarket focuses on multi-dimensional, interdisciplinary work, bringing shows to nontraditional venues and reveling in the playful, the imaginative, and the embodied.

CRINGE runs off-Broadway in New York City at 59E59 Theaters before making its Edinburgh premiere on August 12th at theSpaceUK.

Performance Details

CRINGE (or #No Beta We Die Like Men)
Venue: theSpace @ Niddry St. – Studio (Venue 9)

Dates: 12-20 August, 2o24

Time: 21:20 (0hr50)

Tickets: £10/£8 Here

Box Office: 0131 510 2384

NEW YORK PREMIERE July 20, 26, and 27 at 59E59 Theaters: For More Information




