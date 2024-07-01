The Lowry, HOME, Z-Arts, and Stage One Launch New Scheme to Support The Development Of Independent Theatre Producers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three Greater Manchester arts venues The Lowry, HOME, Z-Arts, along with industry body Stage One, have joined forces to launch a new scheme aimed at supporting the development of up-and-coming independent theatre producers.

The new Creative Producer Development Course (CPD) has been developed for early career independent producers based in Greater Manchester who are committed and passionate about producing live work and events.

Ten sessions will take a deep dive into producing, looking at both the practicalities of the role and the culture and creativity behind producing live work.

It will see industry professionals share their expertise and experience with participants, who will also get the chance to build key relationships with arts organisations in the region.

At the end of the course, there will be an invitation to apply learning to a producing process, in a supported environment at either The Lowry, HOME, or Z-Arts.

Applications are now open for the first cohort of the course, which will run from September 2024 to January 2025.

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development at The Lowry says: “We are delighted to be running this new joint programme with HOME, Z-Arts and Stage One. This course has been developed in response to conversations from across the sector calling for more producer development opportunities, and we hope it will be a much-needed catalyst in supporting up-and-coming independent producers to build and sustain a career in our region.”

Davinia Jokhi, Talent Development Producer: Theatre at HOME says: “HOME are so pleased to be able to build on the work we have been doing with producers over the past four years. Through this partnership we are able to increase our offer immensely and also to be able to provide more vital opportunities for producer development in Manchester”

Isah-Levi Roach, Producer: Artist Development and Big Imaginations at Z-arts said: “Producing is integral to making great theatre, and yet producers seem to be few and far between. That’s why this opportunity is so important. Having the chance, to meet and train a cohort of producers to a professional standard and enable them to go forth and create some amazing theatre – is going to be brilliant.”

To find out more and apply to CPD visit https://thelowry.com/creative-producer-development-call-out/ The deadline for applications is 12 noon, Monday 29 July 2024.

Comments