PERFECT WORLD Musical Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week
Performances run through 28 May.
The Perfect World Musical, played by Özlem Saraç Özcan and directed by Gaye Cankaya, from the story of Weird Technological Tales by Elif Sude Dobra, winner of the A Dream, a Game Competition run by Zorlu Holding Corporate Communications, will be at Zorlu PSM throughout the season.
Kiraz is a child who is immersed in the Perfect World video game. His only wish is to pass all the divisions and become the chief soldier of the invincible commander Torumar. Mother: Nejla and father: Cemal bans computers, tablets and phones as a solution... But Perfect World does not leave Kiraz. Torumar, the Invincible Commander of the Perfect World, makes Cherry an offer she can't say no to. He invites him to the infinity of the virtual world and takes him on an adventure accompanied by Pinocchio. Cherry, which is included in many fairy tales such as Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, Hundred Years Sleeping Beauty; Will he finally be Torumar's chief soldier?
The Perfect World Musical takes you on a journey between the real, the virtual and the fairy tale!
- Playwright: Özlem Saraç Özcan
- DIRECTOR: Gaye Cankaya
- ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Zeynep Sevi Yılmaz
- MUSIC: Cem Kahraman/ Efkan Develi
- DECOR DESIGN: Efter Tunç
- COSTUME DESIGN: Nalan Türkoğlu
- LIGHT DESIGN: Yakup Çartık
- Choreography: Taner Gungor
- DRAMATURG: Yarkın Ünsal
- MUSIC COORDINATION: Çise Damla Develi
- PRODUCTION COORDINATION: Çise Damla Develi
- TECHNICAL TEAM: İlhan Demir, Ali Deveci, Tugay Boz, Burak Temel
PLAYERS:
- MOTHER: Pınar Altuğ Atacan
- FATHER: Mert Arat
- CHERRY: Yağmur Artillery
- TORUMAR: Yarkin Unsal
- Pinocchio: Sahin Can Bayir
- QUEEN: Dilek Demir
- KING: Ayhan Bekdemir
- Sleeping Beauty: Pelin Bölükbaş
- HANSEL: Hasan Demirci
- GRATEL: Çise Damla Develi
- GIRL WITH A RED CAP: Mebrure Yağmur Peşkircioğlu
- SIRIUS: Arzum Orhan