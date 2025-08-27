Flying Carpet Festival Returns to Mardin and Beyond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Flying Carpet Festival 2025 is set to return between August 30 - September 9, 2025, once again transforming the landscapes of Southeastern Türkiye into a stage of music, circus, dance, visual arts, and storytelling.

Founded by Iranian-American composer Sahba Aminikia and organized by the Art Anywhere Association (Sirkhane Social Circus School), the festival has become a beacon of joy and resilience for children and families in border communities. Now in its eighth year, Flying Carpet brings together over 50 international and local artists from across four continents to weave a tapestry of beauty, play, and hope in towns and villages along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Mardin, Türkiye - The Flying Carpet Festival proudly announces its 8th edition, taking place between August 30th and September 9th, 2025, across the historic cities and towns of Mardin, Kızıltepe, Dargeçit, Derik, Çınar, Nusaybin, and Diyarbakır.

With the theme of storytelling and imagination, this year's festival is inspired by Pinocchio and will weave together circus, music, dance, theatre, murals, workshops, and parades in the heart of Mesopotamia.

Festival Schedule Highlights

September 1 - Mardin Museum (Opening Day)

11:00 - 16:00 Workshops

16:00 - 18:00 Mini Performances

18:00 Parade

19:00 Grand Storytelling Performance: The Story of Pinocchio

11:00 - 16:00 Workshops 16:00 - 18:00 Mini Performances 18:00 Parade 19:00 Grand Storytelling Performance: The Story of Pinocchio September 2 - Mardin İstasyon Neighborhood

Same schedule as above.

Same schedule as above. September 3 - Kızıltepe Çatom

Same schedule as above.

Same schedule as above. September 4 - Dargeçit Anadolu Lisesi

Same schedule as above.

Same schedule as above. September 5 - Diyarbakır JAM Night

18:00 at Deve Hamamı Café

18:00 at Deve Hamamı Café September 6 - Çınar Nüjava Park

Same schedule as above.

Same schedule as above. September 7 - Derik Belediye Medani

Same schedule as above.

Same schedule as above. September 8 - Nusaybin Mitanni Kultur Merkezi

Same schedule as above.

Same schedule as above. September 9 - Eski Mardin JAM Night

18:00 at Iz Mekan

Artists

This year's festival brings together over 50 international and local artists representing music, circus, dance, visual arts, theatre, film, and storytelling:

Performing Artists

Hans Blichert (Bass, Canada)

Micaela Bottari (Vocalist, United States)

Colter Bowers (Circus Artist, United States)

Aftab Darvishi (Composer, Iran / Netherlands)

Ibrahim El Attar (Vocalist, Palestine)

Noémy Gagnon Lafrenais (Violin, Canada)

Esther Kasenda (Dancer, Congo / Netherlands)

Aaron Kierbel (Drums, United States)

Rasa Mahmoudian (Violin, Iran / United States)

Samira Memarzadeh (Harp, Germany)

Negar Najibolashrafi (Qanun, Iran)

Foram Patel (Dancer, India)

Tobias Pöcksteiner (Guitar, Austria)

Taban Jalali (Actor, Iran)

Rúadhán (Circus Artist, Ireland)

Midori Samson (Bassoon, United States)

Alexandre Seim (Circus Artist, Canada)

Harshil Shah (Movement Designer, India)

Helia Shariati (Oud, Iran)

Hojjat Zeinali (Storyteller, Iran)

Mural Artist

Giovanni Laporta (Italy)

Production Artists

Cansu Akdeniz (Puppeteer, Türkiye)

Soheila Bajelan (Costume & Puppet Design, Iran)

Nika Braun (Filmmaker, Brazil / Luxembourg)

Ava Darvishi (Theatre Director, Iran / Belgium)

Nima Dehghani (Visual Projection, Iran / United States)

Naghmeh Farzaneh (Animator, Iran / United States)

Laura Jehle (Aerial Artist, Netherlands)

Zara Houshmand (Author, United States)

Berna Küpeli (Photographer, Türkiye)

Özgür Mert (Videographer, Türkiye)

Camellia Rashidi (Lighting Designer, France / Iran)

Shayan Shariat (Stage & Prop Designer, Iran)

Workshop Artists

Aida Noshali (Writer & Animator, Iran)

Anika Krbetschek (Artist & Curator, Germany)

Hanna Nikalayeva (Face Painting, Belarus)

Palina Rusakovich (Face Painting, Belarus)

Shadi Vedaei (Puppeteer, Iran)

Zahra Yazdani Nia (Visual Artist, Iran)

Local Artists

Khalid Qasim (Dancer & Circus Artist, Syria / Türkiye)

Nurcihan Yılmaz (Vocalist, Türkiye)

Sevin İsmail (Circus Artist, Syria / Türkiye)

Elif Acar (Circus Artist, Türkiye)

Muhammed Said Ceylan (Piano, Türkiye)