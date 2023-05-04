Dilhan Şeşen Launches New Album 'Kumdan İnşa Putları' at Zorlu PSM

Dilhan Şeşen, who has been continuing her musical life since 2018, is at %100 Studio as part of Lokalize for the launch concert of her new album "Kumdan İnşa Putları" on the evening of May 4th!

Continuing her active music career since 2018, Dilhan Şeşen brings together electronic infrastructures and live instruments. Dilhan, whose music you can find on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, released his first single "Acıtır Yara" in 2019. Dilhan, who studied Cinema and Television at the university, designed and shot her own clips under the name of lilacnoia. Dilhan, who is busy with many branches of art, also shares the pictures he drew and the photographs he took with this name.

We will hear these colorful timbres in Dilhan's new album, which has captured a unique sound with his singles in recent years. In short, this album is unique to Dilhan. "Sand Build With Idols", where we can find emotions of all colors, is on the air on April 14 under the label of Gülbaba Records. A different atmosphere awaits us at the launch concert that will take place on May 4.