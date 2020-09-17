Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kennedy Center, Mid America Arts Alliance and Ahha Tulsa Present TULSA TIME

Article Pixel

The original production is about the history of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and the 1921 Massacre. 

Sep. 17, 2020  

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts joins forces with Mid America Arts Alliance and Oklahoma's Ahha Tulsa to present Tulsa Time.

The original production is about the history of Tulsa's Black Wall Street and the 1921 Massacre.

Tulsa Time features Cherokee songwriter Kalyn Fay and the World Stage Theatre Company.

VIDEO: Kennedy Center, Mid America Arts Alliance and Ahha Tulsa Present TULSA TIME
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You