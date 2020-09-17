VIDEO: Kennedy Center, Mid America Arts Alliance and Ahha Tulsa Present TULSA TIME

The original production is about the history of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and the 1921 Massacre.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts joins forces with Mid America Arts Alliance and Oklahoma's Ahha Tulsa to present Tulsa Time.

Tulsa Time features Cherokee songwriter Kalyn Fay and the World Stage Theatre Company.

