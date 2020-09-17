VIDEO: Kennedy Center, Mid America Arts Alliance and Ahha Tulsa Present TULSA TIME
The original production is about the history of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and the 1921 Massacre.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts joins forces with Mid America Arts Alliance and Oklahoma's Ahha Tulsa to present Tulsa Time.
The original production is about the history of Tulsa's Black Wall Street and the 1921 Massacre.
Tulsa Time features Cherokee songwriter Kalyn Fay and the World Stage Theatre Company.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Melissa Villaseñor Does Her Impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda on CONAN
- VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, Featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and More!
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 16 - Hugh Jackman Wows Broadway In THE BOY FROM OZ
- VIDEO: See Ashley Park in the Trailer for EMILY IN PARIS