Tulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheim's Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performing Arts Center This May

Tickets are on sale now for Tulsa Opera's production of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical "Into the Woods" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The enchanting production, stage directed by Tara Faircloth and music directed by Cathy Venable, will feature a talented cast of national and local performers, stunning costumes, and captivating sets, all set to Sondheim's beautiful music in a way that is sure to engage with fans of the musical and opera alike.

"Into the Woods" is a timeless classic that weaves together the beloved stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel into a magical tale that explores the consequences of our actions and the power of community. This Tony Award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages since its debut in 1986, and Tulsa Opera's production promises to be a fresh and exciting take on this beloved work.

Artistic Director Aaron Beck says, "We are thrilled to bring this incredible musical to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of our 2022-2023 season. 'Into the Woods' is a story that resonates with audiences of all ages, and we can't wait to share our vision of this magical world with the Tulsa community."

The cast of "Into the Woods" includes a mix of local and national talent, including Jana McIntyre as Cinderella, Ann Toomey as the Witch, Curt Olds as the Baker, Sam Briggs as Jack, and Leona Mitchell as Granny/Cinderella's Mother. Other featured performers include Mary Ann Stewart as the Baker's Wife, Nathan Stark as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, former Tulsa Youth Opera student Meghan Linnington as Little Red Ridinghood and Craig Irvin as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf. The cast also features Leah Heater, Martin Luther Clark, Blair Cagney, and Laura McHugh as well as local performers Maddie Breedlove, Alexandra Johnson, Robert Young, and Phil Armstrong.

The production will be conducted by Tulsa-native Cathy Venable, with locally constructed costumes designed by Randy Blair, wig and makeup design by Sable Hughes, lighting design by Helena Kuukka, and scenic design by Kevin Depinet.

"We are thrilled to welcome director Tara Faircloth back to Tulsa. Her innovative and inimitable style has endeared her to audiences both in Tulsa and around the world," says Aaron Beck. "'Into the Woods' features captivating imagery that brings the fairytale world to life, inviting audiences to step into the enchanted forest and experience the magic for themselves."

"Into the Woods" will be performed in the Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on May 12 and 14, 2023. This production is part of Tulsa Opera's 2022-2023 75th -Anniversary season.

Tickets

Tickets for "Into the Woods" are available for purchase from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center box office and website along with the Tulsa Opera ticket office, (918) 582-3133.

The Performances

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12th

2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14th

In Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

A staged production of Stephen Sondheim's Musical "Into the Woods" with live orchestra, magical scenery, and costumes designed exclusively for this production

Features local and national stars from the worlds of opera and musical theatre

Run time is two hours and thirty minutes plus one 20-minute intermission

Formed in 1948, Tulsa Opera is the first performing arts organization established in Oklahoma and the 10th oldest opera company in North America. The company excels at producing bold, brave, and fresh productions of opera classics, and accomplishes this by identifying excellent young singers, then pairing them with conductors and stage directors who can improve their artistic talents. In addition to presenting a main stage season, the company fosters young talent through outstanding initiatives such as The Raise Your Voice Tour, a program that brings live educational performance to nearly 10,000 students annually, with a focus on disadvantaged urban and rural schools. Tulsa Opera, throughout its history, has articulated the desire of local leaders to create and maintain a world-class city. Opera is in Tulsa's DNA, and communication with opera patrons confirms that the Tulsa community has a robust commitment to the company's success. More information at www.tulsaopera.com.