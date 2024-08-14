Theatre Tulsa to Host Livestream Fundraiser to Kick Off its 102nd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tulsa is calling on the community to help sustain its legacy with a live fundraiser event, broadcast both live and online as a modern-day telethon.



The event, titled “The TT Telethon,” is a one-night-only spectacle, set for Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 10 p.m.



Tickets to attend the fundraising event are $50, while online viewing is free. Donations will be accepted throughout the event. The funds raised are crucial for launching Theatre Tulsa's 102nd season, including its mainstage productions and educational programs.



“Between the regional premiere of Waitress, which will be a spectacular show all its own, TT is investing in expanding its educational programming and community outreach this season,” said Executive Director Travis Guillory. “Money is tight everywhere these days, but without this support we risk compromising the quality and scope of our work for the community, and we can't do it alone. We're asking the larger community to give us an extra boost for the beginning of this season.”



The event, hosted by Guillory, will be a variety show mix of live music, comedy, and some unexpected surprises. It will be performed at the Theatre Tulsa Studios, 5521 S. Peoria Ave., and livestreamed on Facebook Live. The entire broadcast can be viewed at https://givebutter.com/TTtelethon.



“There's nothing quite like the energy of a live cabaret, and now, with the online aspect, everyone can join in and contribute, even from their own homes,” said Guillory. “This isn't just entertainment; it's a bold experiment in supporting local arts, and one that we promise will be a very fun experience for fans of TT.”



For more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit theatretulsa.org.



