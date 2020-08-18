Theatre Tulsa Books Broadway's Brittney Johnson and Brennin Hunt For October Masterclasses

The Brittney Johnson class will take place October 10, and the Brennin Hunt class will be held on October 24.

The Brittney Johnson class will take place October 10, and the Brennin Hunt class will be held two weeks later on October 24. Both will be two-hour virtual classes held online through Zoom.



Johnson will provide interactive training on song interpretation and audition coaching. Hunt will offer artistic counsel to performers seeking a career in theatre.



"With our education program going fully online during the pandemic, we decided to use this as an opportunity to reach out beyond our city to bring additional talent into our program," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



Johnson is best known for making theatre history as the first person of color to play Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway. Other Broadway roles include Fantine and Eponine in "Les Miserables," plus "Motown," "Sunset Boulevard," and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."



Hunt made his Broadway theatre debut as Edward Lewis in "Pretty Woman: The Musical" last year. He was also cast as Roger in Fox's television musical "Rent: Live," in which he famously broke his foot during the final rehearsal. Born in Shawnee, OK, Hunt is also well-known as a singer-songwriter who regularly tours nationally and internationally.



To enroll in either class, visit theatretulsa.org/education



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.

