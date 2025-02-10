News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SILENT SKY Comes to the Carpenter Square Theatre

Performances will run February 28-March 16, 2025.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
SILENT SKY Comes to the Carpenter Square Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Silent Sky is coming to the Carpenter Square Theatre this month. Performances will run February 28-March 16, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5
THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood to be Presented at Carpenter Square Theatre
Lucas Hallauer Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour as Marty McFly

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos