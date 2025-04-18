HALF TIME Begins At World Stage Theatre Company In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Stage Theatre Company's Seventh Season will continue with Half Time. Book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, with additional music by Marvin Hamlisch.

Directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen, music directed by Brian Jones, and choreographed by Mecca Marie, Half Time stars incredible local talent from ages 20-70.

Play Synopsis: HALF TIME is the incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team. They have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years-old. Only after making the cut do they learn they won't be dancing tap, salsa or swing—instead, they will bring down the house with a style that is entirely new to them: hip-hop. Along the way through mentorship and friendship they battle self-doubt, stereotypes and even each other for a chance to bust a move at center court in front of 20,000 screaming fans. Together they remind us that in life, when the odds are stacked against you and the challenges seem too great to overcome, it's not the end of the game—it's HALF TIME.

Half Time gets its origin from the 2008 documentary film, "Gotta Dance." This Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award finalist chronicled the formation of the New Jersey NETSational Seniors, the first-ever senior citizen hip-hop dance team for the New Jersey Nets professional basketball team. The musical premiered under the title "Gotta Dance" at the Bank of America Theatre in Chicago for a limited engagement from December 13, 2015, to January 17, 2016. Following the Chicago run, the show was retitled “Half Time” and played at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, a renowned regional theater, from May 31 to July 1, 2018.

Half Time will run June 6-15, 2025 at Liddy Doenges Theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The show is at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices range from $19-$29. For tickets visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/tulsapac/buy.

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes.

Comments