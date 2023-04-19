Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Young People's Theatre Presents Green Thumb Theatre's CRANKED: The ReMix – The International Hip Hop Sensation For Teens

Featuring a live DJ and hip hop, this pulse-pounding sensory experience is an incisive view of addiction and celebrity culture in an era of TikTok and 15-minute fame.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Young People's Theatre Presents Green Thumb Theatre's CRANKED: The ReMix – The International Hip Hop Sensation For Teens

This May, Young People's Theatre presents CRANKED: The ReMix - an international hit from Vancouver's Green Thumb Theatre, seen by more than 125,000 young people around the world.

Featuring a live DJ and hip hop, this pulse-pounding sensory experience is an incisive view of addiction and celebrity culture in an era of TikTok and 15-minute fame. Written by Michael P. Northey and directed by Rachel Aberle, CRANKED: The ReMix is presented in the Studio Theatre May 8 - 18, 2023 and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

In Cranked: The ReMix, Stan - a.k.a. "Definition" - was a rising freestyle MC until his life's passion lost out to his drug habit. Now on the road to recovery and preparing for a comeback, Stan confronts his demons and recounts his harrowing journey through the wild highs and deep lows of addiction. The story reveals the realities of addiction and the redemption that can lie in recovery.

"Cranked: The ReMix is such an important piece because not only does it face the devastating effects of illicit drug use head on, but it also displays emphatically that recovery from addiction is possible," says Director Rachel Aberle. "I know more people whose lives have been touched by drug use than I can count. There is a lot of pain in their stories, but there can also be a lot of beauty. In a world that can feel very hard, I hope young people who see Cranked: The ReMix come away feeling like life is beautiful and worth living to the fullest, even in its complexities."

This timely production has been updated to address the current opioid crisis since it was last presented at YPT in 2008. "The subject matter is more relevant now than ever," says Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. "It's important to present such an insightful piece to our teen audiences, whose communities are directly affected by this epidemic."

CRANKED: The ReMix features performances by Caleb Dyks as Stan, and Demi Pedersen as the DJ.

Additional credits include: Assistant Director: Nathan Kay; Set Designer: Kimira Reddy; Costume Designer: Melissa McCowell; Songs & Lyrics: Kyprios, Chin Injeti; Stage Manager: Anthony Liam Kearns.

CRANKED: The ReMix

By Michael P. Northey
Directed by Rachel Aberle
A Green Thumb Theatre Production

Performances:

Weekdays: May 8 at 1:15PM | May 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18 at 10:30AM & 1:15PM | May 12 at 10:30AM

Weekend: May 13 at 2:00PM

Recommended for ages 13+

Tickets:
Youth/Senior 65+: $19 (plus HST & service charges)
Adult 19+: $24 (plus HST & service charges)
Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org
Box Office: 416.862.2222




Elisapie Comes to TD Music Hall Next Year Photo
Elisapie Comes to TD Music Hall Next Year
 TD Music Hall welcomes Juno Award winning artist, Elisapie on March 28, 2024. Tickets on-sale today, at 12pm ET.
Monty Pythons SPAMALOT Begins Previews At The Stratford Festival Photo
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Begins Previews At The Stratford Festival
Monty Python's Spamalot hits the stage in Stratford tomorrow, April 19, with hilarity sure to follow. Lezlie Wade directs this musical, “lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Concert Starring Eric McCormack, Cynthia Dale & More to Take P Photo
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Concert Starring Eric McCormack, Cynthia Dale & More to Take Place Next Month
The Royal Conservatory of Music will close its 2022-23 concert season with four performances of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in concert.
The Toronto Stage Company Introduces The Cast For GOD OF CARNAGE, At The CAA Theatre Photo
The Toronto Stage Company Introduces The Cast For GOD OF CARNAGE, At The CAA Theatre
The Toronto Stage Company has announced the cast for their upcoming presentation of YAZMINA REZA'S Tony and Olivier award winning play GOD OF CARNAGE.

