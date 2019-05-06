Young People's Theatre Announces 2019/20 Season

Artistic Director Allen MacInnis and Executive Director Nancy J. Webster are thrilled to reveal the 2019/20 playbill at Young People's Theatre (YPT). The new season will feature eight outstanding shows on two stages, including two world premieres, one Canadian premiere, and the return of two audience favourites!



In 2017, YPT began a process of cultural learning through a series of workshops called INDIGENizeUS, curated by Lindy Kinoshameg and Leslie McCue. Encouraged by the YPT staff and artists who took part, Allen MacInnis has chosen each play with reference to the Seven Ancestral Teachings of the Anishinaabek. Each production will explore one of these teachings: WISDOM, LOVE, RESPECT, BRAVERY, HONESTY, HUMILITY and TRUTH.



This season, Young People's Theatre is also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of its renowned Drama School! It promises to be a year packed with excitement so watch for information on alumni and anniversary activities this fall.



2019/20 Season Playbill



THE MUSH HOLE | A moving tribute to the lives and spirits of residential school survivors

Created, Directed, Produced by Santee Smith

Remount Produced by Kaha:wi Dance Theatre

MAINSTAGE | Oct. 16-25, 2019 | Recommended for Ages 11 & up



This brave dance work explores the impact on children sent to the Hamilton-area Mohawk Technical School, known as "the mush hole" owing to the watery gruel served at every meal. Telling the TRUTH about residential schools is central to developing a positive way forward for Canada. Young people are the most open to forging that path.



THE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO | Canadian premiere

Music & Lyrics by Neil Bartram

Book by Brian Hill

Directed by Sheila McCarthy

MAINSTAGE | Nov. 11, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020 | Recommended for ages 5 & up | Holiday Musical!



A rollicking new musical featuring that much-loved puppet who makes impulsive choices in his quest to become a real boy. HONESTY compels Pinocchio to recognize that being human means caring about how our actions will affect others.



A MILLION BILLION PIECES | World premiere

By David James Brock

Music by Gareth Williams

Directed by Philip Akin

STUDIO | Nov. 25-Dec. 13, 2019 | Recommended for Ages 13 & up



Two teens with a rare disease feel completely isolated. Each craves connection with someone who truly understands what their life is like. When they plan a meeting, posing enormous risks to their health, each has a reason to test what it is to live - and LOVE - like other people.



JUNGLE BOOK | Includes March Break performances

Written & Directed by Craig Francis & Rick Miller

Produced by Kidoons and WYRD Productions in association with The 20K Collective

MAINSTAGE | Feb. 3-Mar. 13, 2020 | Recommended for Ages 5 & up



This richly inventive and timely production challenges the conventions of the original story, exploring the consequences of colonialism and the continuing human domination of the animal world ... ideal to examine the concept of RESPECT.



YOU AND I | World premiere

Created by Maja Ardal

Directed by Allen MacInnis

STUDIO | Feb. 11-23, 2020 | Recommended for Ages 12-30 months



A new work for "walking babies" to follow YPT's smash-hit for infants, One Thing Leads to Another. Learning that we are all unique amongst others is a part of comprehending HUMILITY.



BLUE PLANET | Back by popular demand

By Andri Snaer Magnason

Translated by Julian d'Arcy & Andri Snaer Magnason

In presentation with Nordiska ApS., Copenhagen

Directed by Allen MacInnis

MAINSTAGE | Mar. 30-April 26, 2020 | Recommended for Ages 9 & up



Returning after successful runs in 2006 and 2013. On this blue planet, children achieve their dearest wish - to fly. The cost however, involves consequences they couldn't foresee. Ultimately, how they undo the environmental and spiritual damage they've caused is a beautiful lesson on acquiring WISDOM.



JACK AND THE MAGIC BEAN | Favourite fairy tale returns

Written by Linda A. Carson

Directed by Kim Selody

Produced by Presentation House Theatre

STUDIO | Apr. 14-May 10, 2020 | Recommended for Ages 3-8



This show premiered at YPT in 2012 to a sold-out run. This new delightfully bilingual English-Spanish version retells one of our favourite fairy tales in context of current environmental and social concerns - TRUTH for YPT's younger audience members told in an entertaining way.



CARTOGRAPHY | Explores a pressing issue of our time

Conceived and Created by Kaneza Schaal & Christopher Myers

Directed by Kaneza Schaal

Written & Designed by Christopher Myers

Produced by ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

MAINSTAGE | May 5-14, 2020 | Recommended for Ages 12 & up



This play eloquently and boldly speaks about migration and the plight of undocumented children in search of security. It calls upon the audience to identify with the courage and BRAVERY it takes to find - against all odds - the thing we all crave: a place to feel safe. NEW FOR 2019/20: BECOME A YPT INSIDER!

Receive YPT ticket discounts and priority seating, plus savings on neighbourhood restaurants and attractions, as well as the inside scoop on YPT news before anyone else!

Until May 13, YPT Insiders (Silver Level & up) have an exclusive one-week window to buy single tickets and secure the best seats for the new season at a very special discount of 20%! Full details are available here. EDUCATORS: Book NOW and save with the Season Launch Special! Tickets just $13 each incl. HST (reg. $16) until June 14 only. One FREE teacher/supervisor ticket with every 20 student tickets purchased. Curriculum connections, study guides, workshops and other teaching tools available for each production. Call 416.862.2222 x2.



FAMILIES: Save up to 50% with Show Combos - on sale May 14 for a limited time. Single tickets on sale June 10. Book online at youngpeoplestheatre.ca or call 416.862.2222 x2





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You