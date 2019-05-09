YOU Dance Livestreams Reaches a Record-Breaking 24,000 Students This Season

Karen Kain, Artistic Director, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that a record-breaking number of 24,000 students across Canada will tune in to experience a performance of YOU dance, the company's signature education and outreach programme, on May 15, 2019 live from Daniels Spectrum in Toronto's Regent Park. The livestream is part of YOU dance's fifth residency in Regent Park which takes place May 13 - 16, 2019.

Led by Lindsay Fischer, Artistic Director of YOU dance and Principal Ballet Master of the National Ballet and Lisa Robinson, Education and Outreach Manager, YOU dance introduces students in grades four to six to the world of dance through free interactive workshops, performances, residencies and national livestreams. Since its inception in 2007, YOU dance has reached nearly 235,000 students using the power of dance to inspire movement, creativity, imagination and confidence.

On May 15, the YOU dance livestream will reach 126 school boards across 223 cities in Canada in every province and territory including the Inuit community of Arviat, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon Territory; and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

In addition to the livestream, the residency in Regent Park will host 50 movement workshops for 3,000 students from Lord Dufferin Junior and Senior Public School, Sprucecourt Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Orde Street Public School, Market Lane Junior and Senior Public School and St. Paul Catholic School. The National Ballet's Artist Educator Annemarie Cabri will work with the students from Lord Dufferin Junior and Senior School to create a new work. As part of the residency, there will be five free YOU dance presentations performed by National Ballet's RBC Apprentices May 13 - 16 at Daniels Spectrum. Over 300 family members and neighbours in the Regent Park community will be invited to the May 16 evening performance featuring the students' original works and members of the Citadel Dance Programme.

