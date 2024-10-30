World Premiere of ORACULUM to be Presented at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Revelation, disaster, and Drag: the world premiere of Oraculum, created and performed by two of Canada's premier drag artists, Denim and Pythia, opens at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre this December.

Get a glimpse into the enigmatic imaginations of Denim and Pythia as they take you on a journey of self discovery and divine mystery, as filtered through the crystal ball (or computer screen) of an online psychic reading website. Combining performance, puppetry, and projection into an otherworldly spectacle, Oraculum pulls back the velvet curtain on gender and spirituality in an avant-garde freak show setting that will enthral and delight.

The creative team includes set, lighting, and projection designer Cosette "Ettie" Pin and sound designer steph raposo, with costumes by Pythia and Jaime Lujan and a script from ghostwriter Lauren Gillis.

"Creating and performing Oraculum at Buddies in Bad Times is such an honour for us, especially in one of North America's most iconic queer theatres. Over the last decade, drag has moved so far beyond the bar scene-it's on our screens, on the runway, on stage-it's everywhere! And getting to mix theatre and drag, to share our stories and connect with this wider, vibrant community, feels more meaningful than ever, especially in today's challenging political landscape. We are so happy to be collaborating as a drag family and getting to share our collective vision of what drag and storytelling means to us. We always strive to push and expand the boundaries of drag artistry and Buddies is giving us the opportunity to do just that! - Denim and Pythia.

"Denim and Pythia are two of Canada's most daring drag artists, with wildly original visions and aesthetic, constantly challenging the notion of what drag is and looks like," says Buddies artistic director Ted Witzel. "I'm thrilled to be working with them to lean into Buddies' long history of platforming boundary-pushing interdisciplinary performance. As expected, they are reinventing the form, with a hybrid of drag and theatre that offers a sexy pagan alternative to the heterosexual capitalist fluff on most theatre stages in December."

Oraculum, a Buddies in Bad Times and Denim + Pythia co-production, runs from December 1 to 14. Opening night is December 5 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available here and prices range from $10-$75; additional taxes and box office fees apply.

Christos Darlasis is a Greek-Canadian artist, best known for his appearances as Pythia on Canada's Drag Race Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, and Oraculum is his debut project at Buddies in Bad Times. Christos has a unique gift for turning fantasy into reality, weaving intricate storytelling through drag, which alchemizes his obsession with history, mythology, culture, fashion and art. He holds a degree in Costume and Set Design from The National Theatre School of Canada (2019), and his work embodies years of passion and devotion, delivering other-worldly experiences, every time he struts in heels on stage.

Emerson Sanderson was born and raised in Prince Edward Island and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Intermedia and Cyber Arts from Concordia University in 2023. Drag allows Emerson to combine his passions of performance, fashion, makeup, video, and textile art into one medium. Emerson's drag persona, Denim, is best known for being on Canada's Drag Race Season 4, showcasing her otherworldly looks and performances. As an autistic trans man, Denim seeks to broaden the boundaries of drag, making it more inclusive for neurodiverse and trans communities. Denim manifested from the hyper-feminine persona Emerson saw as a "gender performance" before his medical transition. Through Denim, Emerson explores identity as fluid, creating something physical and tangible from imposed gender and neurotypical stereotypes.

Oraculum is part of Buddies' Queer Voices Canada Series, presented with the support of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Previews: December 1 + 3 7:30 PM

Opening Night: December 5 7:30 PM

Show Run December 1-14, Tue - Fri 7:30 PM, Sat. 2 p.m. + 7:30 PM

Mask Mandatory Performances: December 7 // 2 PM + December 10 // 7:30 PM

Relaxed Performance: December 7 // 2 PM

About Buddies in Bad Times Theatre | buddiesinbadtimes.com | @buddiesto

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is Canada's largest and longest-running queer theatre. For 46 years, Buddies has carved out a sexy, disobedient edge in Toronto's theatre scene and has been a world leader in amplifying queer voices and developing their stories for the stage. In its year-round theatre season, Buddies is a home for artistic risk-a place where emerging talent hone their radical visions, and where established artists to do the daring works other theatres might shy away from. Since 1979, Buddies has welcomed over one million audience members and premiered over 1,000 new works for the stage.The Buddies in Bad Times Lead Season Sponsor is BMO. Learn more about the 2024-25 season here.

