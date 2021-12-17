World Premiere Of Chloé Hung's THREE WOMEN OF SWATOW Set For January

The world premiere of Three Women of Swatow written by Chloé Hung runs in Tarragon's Extraspace January 18 - February 20, 2022 (opening January 26).

"Swatow women are supposed to be fierce." That's what Grandmother tells her daughter. Grandmother's a butcher and to her disappointment, her daughter's a vegetarian. But to her satisfaction, her granddaughter killed her first chicken at the age of three. In this ferocious comedy, the three generations of women grapple with their dark history, emotional inheritance and the legacy of mothers' life lessons and daughters' love lives. And there is blood. Lots of blood.

Three generations of women take ownership of their lives in this dark and bloody comedy, as they deal with bad men, abusive relationships, addictions... and inappropriate emojis. Three Women of Swatow brings humour to a play driven by generational trauma and navigates the traditions and cultural identities of women in this Chinese family's dark history.

"Three Women of Swatow was days away from opening when the pandemic forced Tarragon's closure. Though I'm new to the Tarragon family, I'm so excited to follow through on the commitment we made to these amazing artists and to bringing this story to the stage," notes Artistic Director Mike Payette, who commenced his work at Tarragon this Fall. "We're so excited for Tarragon audiences to discover this deeply felt, darkly funny work by Chloé Hung, and to reopen the Extraspace!"

Three Women of Swatow features Carolyn Fe, Diana Luong and Chantria Tram. Written by Chloé Hung (Tarragon's 2017-18 RBC Emerging Playwright), with direction from Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster (For Tarragon: The Message). During Tarragon's closure, Three Women of Swatow was part of Tarragon Acoustic, co-produced with CBC's PlayME podcasts and Expect Theatre.

Three Women of Swatow runs in Tarragon Theatre's Extraspace from January 18 - February 20, 2022, opening officially on January 26, 2022.