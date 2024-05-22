SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER Extends at Obsidian Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Obsidian Theatre hasextended their Canadian premiere production of seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, by the internationally acclaimed and award-winning British playwright and actorJasmine Lee-Jones. The production now runs to June 2nd at the Streetcar Crowsnest Studio Theatre.



Premiering at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2019 and subsequently awarded the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright and the Stage Debut Award for Best Writer before running at New York’s The Public Theatre in early 2023, seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner became a runaway success and instant contemporary classic. Revolving around close friends Cleo and Kara who are grappling with the pervasive influence of social media and celebrity culture in their lives, this electric and provocative play explores ownership of Black bodies, cultural appropriation, social media, and female friendships. This new production is directed by Jay Northcott and produced in association with Crow’s Theatre and features rising stars Jasmine Chase (Truth/YPT) and Déjah Dixon-Green (King Lear/Stratford)



“This piece is vicious and tender in equal measure,” shares Otu. “It’s also deeply cathartic and playful in the way it looks at how young Black women live and move in between worlds, both digital and real, and speaks to the human need to be seen, loved, and accepted just as you are.



Jay was meant to have their directorial debut at Obsidian four years ago with Blacktop sky by Christina Anderson, unfortunately this show was canceled just before moving into tech due to the pandemic. Jay and I have been discussing a project for them to direct for us since then and this piece felt just right. Jay Northcott’s smart and deeply playful approach to theatre-making is the perfect fit for this work and I can’t wait to see what they do with it.”



Comments Northcott, “ This show speaks to every young black person that has ever felt silenced or overlooked. Seven Methods digs into our culture, our place in the world and our imperfection. I am so excited to bring this spectacle of a show to life. This show is going to make you laugh and cry, you are going to be so obsessed it may kill you.”



A multidisciplinary artist, director, playwright, burlesque dancer, and producer, Jay Northcott has worked extensively with Obsidian Theatre, previously assistant directing Passover with Philip Akin and directing an episode of 21 Black Futuresfor the company, as well as acting as the program Director of the Young, Gifted, and Black program. In 2023, Northcott was in The Stratford Festival Langham cohort and assistant directed King Lear under the guidance of Kimberley Rampersad. Joining Northcott on the creative team are Costume Designer Des’ree Gray, Video Designer Laura Warren, Set Designer Nick Blais, Sound Designer Maudie Bautista, and Lighting Designer Christopher-Elizabeth.



seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner runs May 12 – June 2 at the Streetcar Crowsnest Studio Theatre. Tickets begin at $22.60 and ae available at crowstheatre.co.

Comments