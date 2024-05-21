Stage Set For North American Première Of WENDY AND PETER PAN At The Stratford Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come join in the magic of Neverland as Wendy and Peter Pan takes the stage at Stratford's Avon Theatre, in the North American première of Ella Hickson's smash adaptation of the beloved J.M. Barrie children's story. Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks takes on the role of Wendy and Jake Runeckles plays Peter Pan in this not-to-be-missed family event directed by Thomas Morgan Jones.

Commissioned and originally produced to great acclaim by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Hickson's moving and entertaining adaptation reimagines the journey to Neverland in a story that will win your heart. It features the entire Darling family, along with Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, Captain Hook and their tick-tick-ticking crocodile nemesis. It delivers all the unforgettable thrills, spills and fairy dust that made the Barrie book an instant classic. It's an ideal introduction to live theatre for young theatre fans and an enchanting way to spend family time.

“Audiences will be wowed by this adaptation,” says Jones. “Ella Hickson has reimagined the Peter Pan story in a way that is both familiar and completely new.”

Wendy and Peter Pan features Laura Condlln as Hook, Nestor Lozano Jr. as Tink, and Tara Sky as Tiger Lily, with George Absi as Nibs, Sean Arbuckle as Mr. Darling, David Ball, Noah Beemer as John, James Daly as Martin, Aidan deSalaiz as Knock-Bone Jones, Justin Eddy as Michael, Sara-Jeanne Hosie as Smee, Wahsontí:io Kirby as Tootles, Ayrin Mackie as Doc Swain, Marcus Nance as Doc Giles, Crocodile and Skylights, David Andrew Reid as First Mate Murt, Agnes Tong as Mrs. Darling, Chris Vergara as Tom, Michael Wamara as Curly, and Harmony Yen as Slightly.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Robin Fisher, Lighting Designer Arun Srinivasan, Composer and Sound Designer Romeo Candido, Fight and Intimacy Director Anita Nittoly, Choreographer Jera Wolfe, and Flying Effects by ZFX.

Wendy and Peter Pan officially opens on June 15 and runs until October 27 at the Avon Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2024 season also features Twelfth Night, Something Rotten!, Romeo and Juliet, London Assurance, La Cage aux Folles, Salesman in China, Cymbeline, Hedda Gabler, The Diviners, The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? and Get That Hope. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.

This production is dedicated to Neil Cheney, who worked for 41 seasons at the Stratford Festival retiring as head of scenic carpentry in 2015, with much gratitude for his monumental creativity.

